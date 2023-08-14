Hercules adds trip back to Canada for Equinor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Rigs & Vessels

Hercules adds trip back to Canada for Equinor

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
14/08/2023, 2:48 pm
© Supplied by Sander Solberg / OdjThe Hercules rig will return to Canada under a contract with Equinor in 2024.
Equinor has signed up the Hercules rig for wells offshore east Canada, under a contract worth $100 million.

SFL Corp. announced the signing of the deal with Equinor for the harsh environment semisubmersible today. Rig manager Odjfell Drilling confirmed the agreement.

The Hercules will come under the Equinor contract in the second quarter of 2024. It covers one firm well and one contingent. The contract will run for 200 days and includes transit to and from Canada.

SFL CEO Ole B Hjertaker said that, as a result of the deal, the company has around $200mn of revenue backlog for Hercules.

It has also “secured undisrupted employment for the rig until the fourth quarter of 2024. This contract together with other recent contract rewards in the industry illustrates that the market for advanced harsh environment semi submersibles is firming and expected to remain strong for a prolonged period.”

Equinor shelved its ambitious Bay du Nord development plans in May. However, the company is continuing to pursue exploration in the area.

The Hercules completed its periodic survey in Norway in July and went to Canada. It is currently drilling, under a contract with ExxonMobil. This Exxon contract has a firm duration of 135 days, with an option for another 60.

Once this work is complete, it will head off to Namibia for a contract with Galp Energia. The Hercules should drill two wells in the hotly tipped Orange Basin under the deal, starting in the fourth quarter of 2023. This contract runs for 115 days, including mobilisation.

