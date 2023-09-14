Transocean books ultra-deepwater rig for Brazil work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Rigs & Vessels

Transocean books ultra-deepwater rig for Brazil work

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
14/09/2023, 1:22 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Transocean news
Transocean

Transocean has booked its new Deepwater Aquila rig into a three-year contract offshore Brazil.

The company said the contact was worth $486 million, suggesting a dayrate of around $443,800. The value excludes a mobilisation fee, which Transocean said was around 90 times the dayrate.

Transocean did not identify the company booking the rig, saying only that it was a “national oil company”. Petrobras has ambitious growth plans for the next five years, aiming to deploy 18 FPSOs.

The driller said it had also agreed to increase its control of the Deepwater Aquila. It will buy the outstanding stakes in Liquila Ventures from its joint venture partners, Perestroika and Lime Rock Partners.

Transocean is working on debt financing to cover the costs of acquiring the rig from the former Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) shipyard and preparing it for work in Brazil.

As a result of the acquisition, Transocean will own eight of the world’s ultra-deepwater drillships. The Deepwater Aquila can operate in water depths of up to 12,000 feet (3,657 metres).

Takeover

Transocean, Lime Rock and Perestroika teamed up in November 2022 to form Liquila. The parties agreed to buy Hull 3623, which had been known as West Aquila, for around $200mn.

At the time, the drilling company put up $15mn. This secured it the marketing and managing options on the rig.

The rig came up for grabs following the decision from Northern Drilling to cancel its contract, in August 2021. The Norwegian drilling company said the delivery date for the rig was in January 2021 and that DSME had failed to meet this commitment.

Northern Drilling and DSME took the dispute to a London arbitration hearing. DSME is seeking $90mn and damages. Northern Drilling wants the return of its $90mn down payment, plus damages and interest. Hanwha Ocean bought DSME earlier this year.

