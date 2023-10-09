Exxon’s shale boss in Texas jail on sexual assault charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Unconventionals

Exxon’s shale boss in Texas jail on sexual assault charge

By Bloomberg
09/10/2023, 2:39 pm
© BloombergFire Exxon Mobil refinery

Exxon Mobil’s head of shale remained in a Texas jail Sunday after he was arrested for sexual assault at a hotel near Houston last week, police said.

David Scott, 49, a senior vice president of Exxon’s upstream shale business, was arrested early Thursday at a La Quinta Inn & Suites hotel in Magnolia, Texas, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

The hotel is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of the company’s headquarters in Spring.

“We are aware of the allegations and cannot comment on a personal matter,” an Exxon spokesperson said in an email Sunday. “However, we can say that this individual will not continue work responsibilities as the investigation proceeds.”

Exxon is in talks to buy Pioneer Natural Resources to bolster its shale business. A deal, potentially worth as much as $60 billion, would be the world’s biggest this year and Exxon’s largest since it merged with Mobil in 1999. It’s unclear what role, if any, Scott has played in a possible Pioneer merger.

Scott faces a second-degree felony assault charge and posted a $30,000 bond, according to jail records. Local authorities said Scott remained behind bars Sunday because he has not yet surrendered his Australian passport to probation officers.

Convictions on such felonies in Texas carry a minimum of two years and up to 20 years in prison.

