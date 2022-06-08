Early winter gas rush in Asia signals further price pain ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Early winter gas rush in Asia signals further price pain ahead

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) buyers in Asia are already busy securing cargoes for winter, indicating that competition in a tight market may lead to a further jump in prices.
By Bloomberg
08/06/2022, 6:01 am Updated: 08/06/2022, 6:04 am
© BloombergTanks onboard the Karmol LNGT Powership Asia floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), operated by Karpowership, viewed from the ship's bridge whilst docked at Cape Town port in Cape Town, South Africa, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
India’s Gujarat State Petroleum Corp. this month purchased spot LNG shipments for winter delivery at a 20% premium to summer prices. Meanwhile Korea Gas Corp., one of the world’s top buyers of the chilled gas, has said it’s considering boosting supply for winter and Japan’s government seeks to strengthen its involvement in procuring fuel from overseas.

The moves by the importers, which normally stock up for the peak winter season over summer, may amplify concerns that demand will outstrip supply as Europe increasingly taps the seaborne market to reduce its reliance on pipeline gas from Russia. North Asia LNG futures for December and January jumped to a two-month high last week, while spot market prices that have come off March’s record highs are still more than triple their five-year average.

“LNG prices remain well above where they normally are, even adjusting for higher crude oil prices,” Sanford C. Bernstein analysts including Neil Beveridge said Wednesday in a note. “We expect this to be a lull before what looks like a tough winter ahead for consumers.”

Spot prices will likely rise above $30 per million British thermal units by the end of the year, from the current mid-$20s range, according to Bernstein. Costs will remain high over the next two years, assuming there is no global recession, as a result of the war in Ukraine and an underinvestment in new supply, according to the analysts.

China, the world’s biggest importer, cut deliveries by about a fifth in the first half of the year after measures to curb a Covid-19 outbreak curbed fuel demand. While Chinese importers haven’t yet started buying spot cargoes for winter, Bernstein said it expects demand in the nation to rebound as virus restrictions are removed.

