Petronas to double capex to $14 billion on project ‘catch-up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia

Petronas to double capex to $14 billion on project ‘catch-up’

Malaysia’s national oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd. plans to double its capital expenditure to 60 billion ringgit ($14 billion) this year from 2021, as business activities normalize following the lifting of Covid-era restrictions.
By Bloomberg
09/06/2022, 12:27 pm
© BloombergPetrona is planning to sanction the Kasawari Phase 2 project in Malaysia this year
Petrona is planning to sanction the Kasawari Phase 2 project in Malaysia this year

Malaysia’s national oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd. plans to double its capital expenditure to 60 billion ringgit ($14 billion) this year from 2021, as business activities normalize following the lifting of Covid-era restrictions.

Many of its projects were delayed due to the pandemic and “there’s a lot of catch-up that’s happening this year,” Group Chief Financial Officer Liza Mustapha said in a conversation with MIDF Group’s Managing Director Charon Wardini Mokhzani on Thursday.

Petronas expects to post a “triple-digit” growth in revenue this year amid high oil prices, Liza said. Its first-quarter profit more than doubled to 23.4 billion ringgit from a year earlier on the back of a 50% jump in revenue.

Still, elevated oil prices may not be “very sustainable,” Liza said. “It can go up as quickly as it can come down.”

Brent crude surged past $124 a barrel on Thursday, taking this year’s gain to almost 60%, as economies rebounded from the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended trade flows and led to further tightening.

Petronas is basing its projects at prices of $50-$60 per barrel, she said. The firm is also looking to get “quite a sizable chunk” of its revenue from non-oil and gas over the next five to six years.

“We talk about how do we make inroads into the hydrogen space, how do we make inroads into renewable space and for Petronas, predominantly, it’s wind and solar, and adjacent to that is also how we can be involved in green mobility,” she said.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts