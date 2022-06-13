East Timor set for three more onshore exploration wells as driller announces success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

East Timor set for three more onshore exploration wells as driller announces success

Australian company Timor Resources said it will drill three more exploration wells onshore East Timor after certifying 24.2 million barrels of oil and 1.3 billion cubic feet of gas reserves from its first two onshore wells.
By Damon Evans
13/06/2022, 5:12 am Updated: 13/06/2022, 8:04 am
© Supplied by Timor ResourcesSuellen Osborne, chief executive of Timor Resources.
Suellen Osborne, chief executive of Timor Resources.

“Schlumberger took oil samples for us at depth from Karau and Kumbilli wells. Oil from Karau proved to be 38 API low sulphur light sweet crude. Kumbilli-1 was, almost condensate, 44 API light sweet crude, high quality spec,” Suellen Osborne, chief executive of Timor Resources, told Energy Voice.

Energy Resource Development, principle Rob Bresnahan, certified the 2P resource estimates. He is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the Petroleum Exploration Society of Australia (PESA), said Osborne.

Timor Resources, a privately-owned Australian oil and gas company last October spudded the first onshore well, Karau-1, in more than 50 years in the Southeast Asian nation, also known as Timor Leste, as part of a back-to-back exploration drilling campaign. The second well, Kumbilli-1, was drilled in PSC TL-OT-17-08, also known as Block A.

Three more exploration wells will be drilled, starting this October, added Osborne. The first well will be a drill stem test. This is a procedure for isolating and testing the pressure, permeability and productive capacity of a geological formation during the drilling of a well. The test is an important measurement of pressure behaviour at the drill stem and is a valuable way of obtaining information on the formation fluid and establishing whether a well has found a commercial hydrocarbon reservoir.

“Front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies are well underway, for development of these fields,” said Osborne.

“We will strive to expedite the field development approvals, to establish early oil production within two years,” she added.

“These are exciting times to be working on a project that can be creating jobs and revenues for the nation of Timor Leste, in the near term. Attracting funding for this development and support from the Australian or Chinese governments for debt funding for infrastructure development will be important. The front end cost to have the Kumbilli field in production is approximately US$46 million, inclusive of scalable tank storage and an early export system,” noted Osborne.

East Timor’s upstream licensing round disappoints

Energy Voice previously reported that the plucky explorer was considering an initial public offering (IPO) to raise more funds in its quest to unlock East Timor’s petroleum potential.

This article was updated at 7.45am GMT on 13 June to reflect the certifier of the resources.

