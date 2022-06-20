Boost for Indonesia as BP signs deep-water PSCs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Boost for Indonesia as BP signs deep-water PSCs

By Damon Evans
20/06/2022, 6:49 am
© Supplied by BPBP's Indonesia representative shakes hands with SKKMigas chairman Dwi Soetjipto after signing PSCs
BP's Indonesia representative shakes hands with SKKMigas chairman Dwi Soetjipto after signing PSCs

In a boost for Indonesia, BP (LON:BP) has today signed the 30-year production sharing contracts (PSC) for Agung l and Agung ll deep-water oil and gas exploration blocks with the government of Indonesia. The areas are underexplored with significant potential for natural gas resources, close to expanding gas demand markets.

“Our presence in Indonesia is now extended from the east in Papua Barat through our Tangguh LNG, the largest gas-producing field in Indonesia, where we are also progressing one of our major CCUS projects, to the west in Aceh through our partnership in Andaman II, and now is complemented by adding Agung I and Agung II in East Java. We would like to thank the Indonesian government, especially our colleagues in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and SKK Migas for their continued strategic support and partnership,” said Nader Zaki, BP regional president Asia Pacific.

The Agung I Block covers an area of 6,656 square kilometres deep-water offshore Bali and East Java, while the Agung II Block is in deep-water offshore of South Sulawesi, West Nusa Tenggara and East Java covering an area of 7,970 square kilometres.

BP’s executive vice president for gas & low carbon energy, Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath noted that “BP is very proud of being a strategic energy partner of Indonesia, as one of the largest foreign direct investors in the country. We are so excited with the addition of Agung I and II Blocks to our portfolio of assets, and we are committed to continue growing our gas and low carbon business in Indonesia.”

The Indonesian government awarded the two blocks, expected to be gas-prone, to BP as part of the second round of 2021 Oil and Gas Working Area Bid Round on 18 March 2022.

Boost For Indonesia

Having a big-name company, such as BP, sign up for exploration will could provide a much-needed boost for Indonesia, where investment in exploration and production has been lackluster in recent years. The Indonesian government estimates that $187 billion needs to be invested in its upstream sector to meet its 2030 oil and gas production targets of 1 million barrels per day of oil and 12 billion cubic feet per day of gas.

Indonesia seeks $187bn in upstream oil and gas investment

But onerous regulations, controlled sales prices, and PSC contracts that have not encouraged innovation, have in the past made it difficult to justify investing in the Indonesia petroleum sector.

However, Indonesia is working hard to attract new exploration investment. Recent fiscal and regulatory enhancements show a willingness to provide greater flexibility.

Indeed, Dwi Soetjipto, chairman of upstream regulator SKKMigas, told Energy Voice, that the government is now listening to investors’ needs. “The government is prepared to be very flexible on fiscal terms. We are also promoting tax incentives to the ministry of finance,” he said on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Capital Assembly in Singapore early June.

Dwi highlighted that Indonesia has one of the world’s fastest expanding economies and that oil and gas will still play a vital role in the country’s future, even as the government targets significantly increasing renewable energy.

