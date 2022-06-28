Offloading of first LNG starts at PTT-led Nong Fab terminal in Thailand

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The PTT-operated Nong Fab liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminal in Thailand has started offloading its first LNG from a carrier, contractor Saipem reported on June 24.

Saipem said that on 18 June that the Nong Fab LNG Regassification Terminal, located in Mueang Rayong district in Thailand, and built in joint venture with its partner CTCI Corporation, began offloading the first liquefied natural gas from the LNG carrier, moored at the plant jetty.

The scope of work of the project, which kicked off on 1 July 18, 2018, includes the execution on an EPC basis of two 250,000m³ LNG storage tanks, a gassification facility of 7.5 million tons of LNG per year, a six-kilometer trestle unloading facility, and an eco-friendly administrative building. Therefore, it is a particularly significant project which is stands out due to its tank capacity – the largest ever executed in Thailand – and the world’s largest trestle in the LNG sector, according to Saipem.

“Full commissioning and start-up are expected within 2022, thus providing the country with a stable and reliable energy supply, in response to the increasing power demand in Thailand,” said the Italian contractor.