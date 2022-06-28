Offloading of first LNG starts at PTT-led Nong Fab terminal in Thailand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia

Offloading of first LNG starts at PTT-led Nong Fab terminal in Thailand

The PTT-operated Nong Fab liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminal in Thailand has started offloading its first LNG from a carrier, contractor Saipem reported on June 24.
By Energy Voice
28/06/2022, 1:42 am
© BloombergSignage for a PTT Pcl gas station stands illuminated in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg
Signage for a PTT Pcl gas station stands illuminated in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

The PTT-operated Nong Fab liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminal in Thailand has started offloading its first LNG from a carrier, contractor Saipem reported on June 24.

Saipem said that on 18 June that the Nong Fab LNG Regassification Terminal, located in Mueang Rayong district in Thailand, and built in joint venture with its partner CTCI Corporation, began offloading the first liquefied natural gas from the LNG carrier, moored at the plant jetty.

The scope of work of the project, which kicked off on 1 July 18, 2018, includes the execution on an EPC basis of two 250,000m³ LNG storage tanks, a gassification facility of 7.5 million tons of LNG per year, a six-kilometer trestle unloading facility, and an eco-friendly administrative building. Therefore, it is a particularly significant project which is stands out due to its tank capacity – the largest ever executed in Thailand – and the world’s largest trestle in the LNG sector, according to Saipem.

Thailand at risk of fuel crunch with imported gas too pricey

“Full commissioning and start-up are expected within 2022, thus providing the country with a stable and reliable energy supply, in response to the increasing power demand in Thailand,” said the Italian contractor.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts