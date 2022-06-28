Four dead as ONGC helicopter ditches in sea off India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Four dead as ONGC helicopter ditches in sea off India

Four people have died after a helicopter ditched in the Arabian Sea Tuesday morning, the state oil company of India has confirmed.
By Andrew Dykes
28/06/2022, 11:20 am Updated: 29/06/2022, 1:50 am
File photo of a Sikorsky S-76D.

The aircraft, carrying nine people, was being flown by India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) when it made an emergency landing near a platform in the Arabian Sea.

All nine were rescued from the sea, a mile off the Sagar Kiran rig, ONGC said, however four were unconscious by the time they reached its base in Mumbai and were later pronounced dead.

“ONGC deeply mourns this tragic loss of lives; ONGC is reaching out to the affected families and extending all possible support,” the company said.

The circumstances behind the incident off the west coast of India are not yet clear, but reports suggest the helicopter was able to deploy floats used for emergency landings on water.

The Times of India has reported that the aircraft is believed to be a new Sikorsky S-76D operated by the government-owned helicopter service provider Pawan Hans.

According to another news daily, the Economic Times, the passengers included six ONGC personnel and one contractor.

The rescue operation included vessels and aircraft from both the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

In a series of tweets earlier in the day, ONGC said its Malviya-16 vessel had managed to pick up four people, while a fifth was secured by a rescue boat dispatched from the nearby Sagar Kiran jack-up platform.

The positioning of these vessels suggests the incident occurred around 80 miles north west of Mumbai.

