Oil & Gas / Asia

Sembmarine delivers world’s first eighth-generation drillship to Transocean

Sembcorp Marine has successfully delivered the “world’s first eighth-generation drillship”, the Deepwater Atlas, for Transocean’s subsidiary Triton Atlas, the Singapore yard reported.
By Energy Voice
01/07/2022, 12:01 am
Singapore is home to Sembcorp Marine

Deepwater Atlas is the first of two ultra-deepwater drill ships based on the group’s proprietary Jurong Espadon 3T design. The completed drillship features three-million pound hook-load hoisting capacity and sets a new frontier for next generation drill ships with its ability to accommodate well control systems for 20,000 psi (pounds per square inch) drilling and completion operations, said Sembcorp Marine.

“Capable of operating at 12,000 feet water depth and drilling to depths of 40,000 feet, Deepwater Atlas represents a breakthrough in the industry with leading-edge capabilities for enhanced operational safety, efficiency and performance. With capacity to accommodate a crew of 220, the drillship is designed and equipped to optimise fuel consumption and lower emissions to support the industry’s commitment to a reduction in carbon footprint,” added the yard.

Sembcorp Marine Head of Rigs and Floaters Mr William Gu said, “We are very pleased to achieve the delivery of Deepwater Atlas and to set many record firsts in the process. It gives us great pride to have designed and built for Transocean, the world’s first eighth-generation drillship of the highest industry specification, complete with a three million-pound hook-load and breakthrough capabilities for 20,000 psi drilling operations.”

Mr Wong Weng Sun, Sembcorp Marine President & CEO, said, “Sembcorp Marine’s continuous investments in innovation and technology development over the years have enabled the Group to move up the value chain to develop industry-leading
designs and solutions. We are very pleased to partner Transocean to raise the bar for the design and build of the next generation ultra-deepwater drill ships.”

