Shell stops Prelude LNG cargoes until July 21 on strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia

Shell stops Prelude LNG cargoes until July 21 on strike action

Shell (LON:SHEL) has told its customers that it will be unable to deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments from its Prelude floating LNG (FLNG) facility off north-western Australia due to industrial action over pay, which has been extended to July 21.
By Energy Voice
13/07/2022, 9:37 am
Pictured is Shell's Prelude, the world's largest floating LNG project
Pictured is Shell's Prelude, the world's largest floating LNG project

Shell (LON:SHEL) has told its customers that it will be unable to deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments from its Prelude floating LNG (FLNG) facility off north-western Australia due to industrial action over pay, which has been extended to July 21.

Shell stopped production on Monday and started sending workers off the FLNG unit as work stoppages were affecting the company’s ability to moor LNG tankers, reported Reuters.

The work stoppages started on July 10 and have disrupted LNG shipments since then. As a result output was sharply reduced in June.

On Monday, workers at Prelude FLNG, overwhelmingly rejected the company’s latest pay offer, with 95% opposed, said the Offshore Alliance, which combines the Maritime Union of Australia and Australian Workers’ Union. It urged the company to negotiate with the union.

“This situation could actually be resolved very easily if management simply drops it’s strange, hyper-aggressive industrial relations tactics,” Offshore Alliance Coordinator Zach Duncalfe said in a statement.

Offshore Alliance said in a Facebook post today that its members are now into their 33rd day of industrial strike action on Shell’s Prelude.

“Shell’s incompetent and dysfunctional management of industrial relations is a self-inflicted mess which clearly needs to be resolved by their senior management,” said the Alliance.

As reported by Australia’s ABC, Offshore Alliance’s National Legal Officer Zach Duncalfe has blamed the stoppage on Shell’s negotiating tactics.

“Shell has decided to adopt a very hostile, intransigent method of bargaining and it’s their way or the highway,” he said.

“They’re putting themselves in this position by a not talking to us and putting out a substandard enterprise agreement that they knew – or should have known – that no-one would vote for.”

Recommended for you

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts