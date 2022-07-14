Samsung wins $680m engineering deal for Shell gas plant in Malaysia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Samsung wins $680m engineering deal for Shell gas plant in Malaysia

South Korea’s Samsung Engineering has won a $680 million engineering, procurement, construction and project management contract to build an onshore gas plant for Shell’s Rosmari Marjoram development in Sarawak, Malaysia.
By Energy Voice
14/07/2022, 8:03 am
© BloombergShell logo illuminated by street light
Shell is developing gas fields offshore Sarawak, Malaysia.

Samsung said yesterday that the project will be executed in two phases; a limited scope prior to Shell obtaining a final investment decision (FID) for the Rosmari Marjoram project; with all of the remaining scope to be executed after Shell approves FID.

The onshore gas plant will have the capacity to process up to 800 million cubic feet of gas per day. Samsung Engineering will execute the project on an EPCC (engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning) basis. The plant is expected to be ready for start-up in 2025.

Samsung said it was able to secure this contract after competing and successfully emerging as the successful bidder from the dual front-end engineering and design (FEED) work.

Shell (LON:SHEL) is preparing to give final approval for the development of its Rosmari-Marjoram sour gas fields.The company is pushing ahead with the Rosmari-Marjoram and Timi projects in Block SK 318 offshore Sarawak in East Malaysia. Timi is a sweet gas discovery. Combined peak production from both the Shell-operated field developments is estimated at 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Shell operates Block SK 318 on behalf of partner Petronas.

Malaysia needs to unlock sour gas fields to help maintain LNG exports, as many of the country’s easiest-to-exploit sweet gas fields have already been commercialised.

