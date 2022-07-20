Eni offers gas block offshore Indonesia for sale to Harbour as Andaman development eyed

Italy’s Eni (BIT:ENI) is offering to sell its Krueng Mane Block offshore Aceh in Indonesia to London-listed Harbour Energy (LON:HBR), reported Indonesian upstream regulator SKK Migas. Significantly, the potential acquisition seems logical given that Harbour’s recent exploration success could trigger a new development area in the region.
The block sits in the North Sumatra basin, where Harbour Energy recently made an important gas and liquids discovery after drilling the play opening Timpan-1 deepwater exploration well in its Andaman II Block.
