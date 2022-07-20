CNOOC launches offshore China acreage for bidding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

CNOOC launches offshore China acreage for bidding

Chain National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) is offering 13 offshore exploration oil and gas blocks to foreign companies as part of its 2022 bidding round.
By Energy Voice
20/07/2022, 4:02 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockCNOOC is looking for foreign companies to explore offshore China
CNOOC is looking for foreign companies to explore offshore China

The state-backed player said thirteen blocks are available covering an area of 17,205 sq km. One block is in Bohai Bay covering 330 sq km, eleven blocks are in Pearl River Mouth basin covering 16,235 sq km, and one block is in Yinggehai basin covering 640 sq km.

“In 2022, CNOOC will innovate cooperation modes with foreign enterprises and expand the scope of partners while continuing to uphold the vision of win-win cooperation,” it said.

The data room will be open till December 31 and the closing date for submission of bids is February 28, 2023.

CNOOC is promising attractive terms for foreign companies willing to explore offshore China. For deep-water blocks and those with deep reservoirs, CNOOC said it will be flexible in terms of exploration period, acreage relinquish, signature fee and shares in the production sharing contracts (PSCs), but did not give specific details.

