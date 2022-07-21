TotalEnergies starts upstream FEED studies for Papua LNG

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

TotalEnergies said it will launch the first phase of front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies for the Papua LNG project’s upstream production facilities in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

“In parallel, studies for the downstream liquefaction facilities are progressing in line with the overall project schedule, and the objective is to launch the integrated FEED in the fourth quarter of 2022. The project is targeting a final investment decision (FID) around the end of 2023, and a start-up at the end of 2027,” the French company, which operated the proposed development, said Wednesday.

“The commencement of upstream FEED studies is another significant step towards developing the Papua LNG project, which will increase Papua New Guinea’s LNG export capacity and thus contribute to its further development,” said Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President Asia Pacific for Exploration & Production and Renewables at TotalEnergies. “The Papua LNG project is well positioned to contribute to growth in LNG supply worldwide, especially for customers in Asia seeking to decarbonise from coal to gas, in line with our strategy to lower global greenhouse gas emissions.”

“The Papua LNG joint venture is committed to developing a landmark project in terms of sustainability, biodiversity, and low carbon emissions. Specifically, the project will incorporate a carbon capture and storage scheme for the fields’ native CO2, which will be reinjected into the reservoirs,” said TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (EPA:TTE) is developing its Papua LNG project that will be fed from the Elk-Antelope gas field after the French firm got the go ahead from the government in 2021. As a result, two additional LNG production trains each with 2.7 million tonnes per year (t/y) of capacity will be built between now and 2027, which will nearly double the capacity of the existing ExxonMobil-operated PNG LNG facility.