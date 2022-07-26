Santos files environmental revision for Bayu Undan pipe as CCS decision looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Santos files environmental revision for Bayu Undan pipe as CCS decision looms

Santos (ASX:STO) has lodged revisions relating to the environmental plan for the export pipeline connecting the Bayu Undan gas field offshore East Timor to the Darwin LNG facility in northern Australia with the Australian regulator .
By Energy Voice
26/07/2022, 3:16 am Updated: 26/07/2022, 3:16 am
The Bayu Undan field
The Bayu Undan field

Santos proposes a revision to its in-force Bayu Undan to Darwin Gas Export Pipeline Environment Plan, to enable the continued operation of the Bayu-Undan to Darwin Gas Export Pipeline (BU GEP) and to allow the BU GEP to enter a preservation phase at the end of the Bayu-Undan field life, reported Australia’s National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA).

The pipeline crosses within East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, Australian Commonwealth and Northern Territory Coastal waters, in depths ranging from 55 to 120 metres.

“The BU GEP is a dry natural gas export pipeline transporting gas from the Bayu-Undan field located in Timor-Leste waters to the Darwin Liquefied Natural Gas (DLNG) plant. The BU GEP has been in operation since 2005 and the Bayu-Undan field is approaching the end of its commercially productive life.

Bayu Undan decommissioning this year as Santos accelerates giant CCS plan offshore East Timor

At the end of the Bayu-Undan field life, the BU GEP will transition from the transport of natural gas to DLNG to linepacking of the pipeline with hydrocarbon gas to the BU GEP’s maximum operating pressure. This gas will then be back fed to the Bayu-Undan central processing facility for power generation purposes.

Once gas is no longer available to support power generation at the Bayu-Undan central processing facility, the pipeline will remain filled with hydrocarbon gas in a preservation phase until a decision is made to either repurpose the BU GEP for carbon capture and storage (CCS), or to decommission all or part of the BU GEP.

It is envisaged that the total duration of the preservation phase will be up to 36 months. A decision on whether the pipeline will be used for CCS is expected to be made during 2022,” according to NOPSEMA.

