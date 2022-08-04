Russia orders new Sakhalin-2 LNG operator to be set up, putting Japan’s stake on the line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Russia orders new Sakhalin-2 LNG operator to be set up, putting Japan’s stake on the line

Russia’s government ordered the establishment of a new operator for the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the Far East region, according to a document published in the nation’s legal database.
By Bloomberg & Energy Voice
04/08/2022, 5:10 am Updated: 04/08/2022, 5:32 am
oil services russia
One of the platforms for the Sakhalin 2 project in the Russian Far East.

The entity, called Sakhalinskaya Energija, is to be based in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, the main city of the Sakhalin island, where the project is located, according to the order. Russia’s gas giant Gazprom PJSC will hold just over 50% in the company, in line with its ownership in the former operator Sakhalin Energy.

The order follows an earlier decree by President Vladimir Putin, which required transfer of the project operator from Bermuda to a new Russian entity amid risks to the country’s interests and economic security. Foreign shareholders in Sakhalin-2, which in addition to offshore gas fields includes Russia’s first LNG export plant, have one month from the entity’s establishment to decide whether they want to take a holding in the new company.

So far, Russia’s commercial register has no information on Sakhalinskaya Energija.

Shell Plc, with a 27.5% stake in the facility, announced it would exit the project after Russia invaded Ukraine. Its chief executive officer, Ben van Beurden, said the energy major is “entirely unlikely” to take a stake in the new Sakhalin entity.

Japanese trading houses Mitsubishi Corp. and Mitsui & Co own a combined 22.5% in Sakhalin-2. Japan, the biggest buyer of LNG from the plant that’s been operating since 2009, said it needs to study what contracts under the decree would look like, and discuss its response with Japanese stakeholders, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on July 1 after the project’s reshuffle was first announced.

Japan has signalled its intention to maintain ownership in the LNG project, reported Nikkei Asia.

The new company will take over all of the assets, rights and workforce of current operator.

Japanese companies “hold those rights now, and we confirmed that we are going to make sure to continue to hold on to them,” Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda — the cabinet’s point man for energy policy — told reporters in July after a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, added the Nikkei.

Sakhalin-2 produces 10 million tonnes of LNG a year, of which Japan imports 6 million tonnes.

Japanese trading giants Mitsui and Mitsubishi wrote off a combined 218 billion yen ($1.7 billion) linked to their investments in the Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) project earlier this week. Mitsui cut the fair value of its investments in the Sakhalin-2 LNG plant by 136.6 billion yen from the level at end-March, it said Tuesday in a regulatory filing, while Mitsubishi recorded a 81.1 billion yen drop.

