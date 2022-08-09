Singapore’s Keppel terminates three contracts as clients fail to pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Singapore’s Keppel terminates three contracts as clients fail to pay

Keppel Offshore & Marine subsidiary Keppel FELS will terminate three contracts that will see the Singapore yard seize ownership of a jack-up and semi-submersible rig, that it will have the rights to sell, after clients failed to pay up.
By Energy Voice
09/08/2022, 1:20 am Updated: 09/08/2022, 1:31 am
© Supplied by BloombergKeppel yard in Singapore
The first contract covers a jack-up drilling rig dubbed TS Jasper Vessel ordered by TS Offshore in deal announced in March 2014 and worth US$500 million, said Keppel.

The second contract covers a semi called Sapura Raiqa Vessel announced in January 2015.

The third contract covers a deal worth US$85 million to build a high specification lift boat for Crystal Heights Holdings announced in July 2015.

All clients have failed to meet their payment obligations under the deals. Keppel said it will retain all payments made to date and will retain ownership of the two rigs, including the right to sell them. Construction of the lift boat had not started and will not start, added the yard.

