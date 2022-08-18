Japan offers loan to Indonesia to buy Shell’s Masela LNG stake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Japan offers loan to Indonesia to buy Shell’s Masela LNG stake

Japan has reportedly offered to give Indonesia a loan to buy Shell’s (LON:SHEL) 35% equity in the proposed Abadi liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the Masela Block offshore Indonesia that is led by Japan’s Inpex (TYO:1605). The move is aimed at kickstarting the long delayed development.
Damon Evans By Damon Evans
18/08/2022, 2:02 am Updated: 18/08/2022, 4:01 am
Photo of Damon Evans
© Shutterstock / siam.pukkatoShell is seeking to divest its share of the Masela Block in Indonesia
In their bilateral talks in Tokyo on July 27, Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo, known locally as Jokowi, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed in principle to revive the Masela gas project, which has stalled. Jokowi reportedly agreed to buy Shell’s 35% participating interest in the project after PM Kishida offered an official loan through Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), noted the Jakarta Post on 15 August.

As reported previously by Energy Voice, the value of Shell’s stake is estimated at between $800 million and $1 billion. Jokowi has instructed national oil company Pertamina to explore the possibility of buying Shell out. Indonesia’s investment minister and investment coordinating agency chief Bahlil Lahadalia said apart from Pertamina, the state-owned wealth fund Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) was also another potential buyer of the stakes, added the Jakarta Post.

Pertamina is reportedly studying the proposal and is expected to decide by next month.

The Masela development has long struggled to gain traction. Moreover, Shell’s divestment process has so far been unsuccessful, adding further uncertainty for the stalled project, which holds 360 billion cubic metres (cm) of gas in the Abadi field. But, despite the block’s proximity to Asian demand markets, it has proved tough to find buyers for one of the world’s largest undeveloped gas resources.

Development of the block is important for Indonesia as it seeks to significantly boost upstream gas production this decade. For Japan, the project is seen as increasingly more strategic following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Japan, as part of the G7, has taken a stand against Russia, which leaves Japanese interests in the Sakahalin-2 LNG export project at risk in Far East Russia.

Development of Abadi’s proposed 9.5 million tonne per year (mtpy) onshore liquefaction scheme will be technically challenging and was previously expected to cost around $18 billion to $20 billion before the idea of carbon capture and storage (CCS) was considered. The project includes a large FPSO unit capable of handling 51 million cm per day of gas and up to 36,000 barrels per day of condensate, as well as a deep-water trunk pipeline from the Abadi field to proposed liquefaction facilities on Yamdena in the remote Tanimbar Islands. Adding more complexity and cost to the project is the need to incorporate carbon capture and storage (CCS) or carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS).

Inpex recently reiterated that it is targeting start-up of the stalled Abadi LNG project in the Masela Block offshore Indonesia in the early 2030s.

During its 1H results, Inpex said it is continuing “negotiations with the Indonesian government and concerned parties for the re-revision of the plan of development, aiming to reach FID in the second half of the 2020s.”

