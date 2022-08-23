$1.3bn price tag for CCS at Inpex and Shell’s Masela project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia

$1.3bn price tag for CCS at Inpex and Shell’s Masela project

The cost to add carbon capture and storage (CCS) to the proposed Abadi liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the Masela Block offshore Indonesia that is owned by Japan’s Inpex (TYO:1605) and Shell (LON:SHEL) is expected to cost over $1 billion.
Damon Evans By Damon Evans
23/08/2022, 4:13 am Updated: 23/08/2022, 4:16 am
Photo of Damon Evans
© Supplied by BloombergShell is a partner in the Masela Block offshore Indonesia
Shell is a partner in the Masela Block offshore Indonesia

The cost to add carbon capture and storage (CCS) to the proposed Abadi liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the Masela Block offshore Indonesia that is owned by Japan’s Inpex (TYO:1605) and Shell (LON:SHEL) is expected to cost over $1 billion.

Indonesian upstream regulator SKK Migas said the investment required for the proposed project will increase significantly after seeing the results of studies for the implementation of carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS). Development of Abadi’s proposed 9.5 million tonne per year (mtpy) onshore liquefaction scheme will be technically challenging and was previously expected to cost around $18 billion to $20 billion before the idea of CCUS was considered necessary.

Dwi Soetjipto, head of SKK Migas, said that the additional costs for the development of CCUS at the project are expected to exceed $1 billion, local media reported today. “They (Inpex) have finished this (CCUS) study, it is estimated that it (adding CCUS) could reach $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion,” said Dwi during a meeting at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Monday.

As a result, Dwi said the government is open to discussing additional incentives with Inpex, which operates the project, to improve the commerciality of the proposed development.

Inpex has a 65% share of the Masela Block with partner Shell holding the remaining 35% equity. Shell is seeking to divest its stake. But getting a new plan of development – that incorporates CCS – approved by the government will be key before any buyer steps up. Improved commercial terms would also help improve the chances of a successful divestment.

Moreover, the project will struggle to move forward until Shell divests its stake. But Indonesian President Joko Widodo, known locally as Jokowi, is desperate for the development to proceed. Reports suggest that he has lobbied Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to help get the Masela gas project moving forward. Japan has reportedly agreed to provide a loan to enable Indonesian state-backed companies, such as Pertamina, to buy out Shell.

As reported previously by Energy Voice, the value of Shell’s stake is estimated at between $800 million and $1 billion. Jokowi has instructed national oil company Pertamina to explore the possibility of buying Shell out. Indonesia’s investment minister and investment coordinating agency chief Bahlil Lahadalia said apart from Pertamina, the state-owned wealth fund Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) was also another potential buyer of the stakes.

The project includes a large FPSO unit capable of handling 51 million cm per day of gas and up to 36,000 barrels per day of condensate, as well as a deep-water trunk pipeline from the Abadi field to proposed liquefaction facilities on Yamdena in the remote Tanimbar Islands

Inpex recently reiterated that it is targeting start-up of the stalled Abadi LNG project in the Masela Block offshore Indonesia in the early 2030s.

During its 1H results, Inpex said it is continuing “negotiations with the Indonesian government and concerned parties for the re-revision of the plan of development, aiming to reach FID in the second half of the 2020s.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts