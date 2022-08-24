Rumours swirl of ExxonMobil Indonesia exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Rumours swirl of ExxonMobil Indonesia exit

Rumours have surfaced again about ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) potentially seeking to divest its Indonesia assets. ExxonMobil operates the giant Cepu Block, which is Indonesia’s largest producing oil project.
Damon Evans By Damon Evans
24/08/2022, 3:17 am Updated: 24/08/2022, 3:33 am
© Shutterstock / mosistaOn the job: oil workers in Indonesia
Eddy Soeparno, deputy chairman of Commission VII, a special parliamentary committee devoted to energy and mining, recently mentioned during a discussion at Indonesia’s House of Representatives, that there are rumours of ExxonMobil planning to exit the Cepu Block.

This would be a major blow to Indonesia’s upstream sector following major divestments from other big oil companies, such as ConocoPhillips. Shell is also seeking to divest its share of the Inpex-led Masela project and Chevron is seeking a buyer for its Indonesia Deepwater Development (IDD).

As a result, Soeparno said that the government must improve the investment climate, reported local media.

Upstream regulator SKK Migas said it has not seen any indication of a formal process for ExxonMobil to exit the Cepu Block. Adding that it strives to encourage the investment climate through legal certainty, fiscal incentives, and taxation measures that support the field’s economics.

Last December, Energy Voice reported that ExxonMobil was planning to increase its investment in Indonesia’s giant Cepu Block by $170 million. The investment is expected to increase oil output by 20,000 barrels per day.

Prior to that, ExxonMobil has said that it was planning to restart exploration drilling at its Cepu Block – despite rumours that it was looking to divest its interest – in a bid to find new reserves. Cepu, which holds the Banyu Urip project, one of Southeast Asia’s biggest oil developments, is Indonesia’s largest oil producing block.

Total output from the Cepu Block, which started up in 2016 and is Indonesia’s largest oil production area, hit 500 million barrels of oil, beating the target of 450 million barrels in the initial plan of development (PoD), SKK Migas reported last October.

In May, ExxonMobil and Pertamina, the state-owned energy company of Indonesia, signed a joint study agreement to assess the potential for large-scale implementation of lower-emissions technologies, including carbon capture and storage (CCS), as well as hydrogen production, reported Energy Voice.

ExxonMobil holds 45% of the total participating interest in the Cepu Block, officially known as the Cepu Cooperation Contract (KKS). The Cepu KKS, operated by ExxonMobil will continue until 2035.

The Cepu Cooperation Contract (KKS) was signed on 17 September 2005 and covers the Cepu contract area in Central Java and East Java. ExxonMobil Cepu Limited (EMCL), Ampolex Cepu PTE LTD., PT Pertamina EP Cepu and four local government companies, PT Sarana Patra Hulu Cepu (Central Java), PT Asri Dharma Sejahtera (Bojonegoro), PT Blora Patragas Hulu (Blora) and PT Petrogas Jatim Utama Cendana (East Java) together constitute the Contractor under the Cepu KKS.

