ExxonMobil denies Indonesia exit plans

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) has denied rumours about the US major potentially seeking to divest its Indonesia assets.

While ExxonMobil does not usually comment on rumours or speculation, a spokesperson for the company told Energy Voice “that there are no plans to exit Indonesia at this time.”

Energy Voice yesterday reported that Commission VII, a special parliamentary committee devoted to energy and mining, recently mentioned during a discussion at Indonesia’s House of Representatives, that there are rumours of ExxonMobil planning to exit the Cepu Block.

ExxonMobil operates the giant Cepu Block, which is Indonesia’s largest producing oil project. Last December, Energy Voice reported that ExxonMobil was planning to increase its investment in Indonesia’s giant Cepu Block by $170 million. The investment is expected to increase oil output by 20,000 barrels per day.

In May, ExxonMobil and Pertamina, the state-owned energy company of Indonesia, signed a joint study agreement to assess the potential for large-scale implementation of lower-emissions technologies, including carbon capture and storage (CCS), as well as hydrogen production, reported Energy Voice.

Meanwhile, a longstanding US lawsuit filed against ExxonMobil that alleges the oil and gas giant was responsible for human rights violations, including sexual assault, battery and wrongful death, that was committed by members of the Indonesian military, looks set to be heard after 20 years, as the company’s repeated attempts to block the trials have been overturned.