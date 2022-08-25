ExxonMobil denies Indonesia exit plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia

ExxonMobil denies Indonesia exit plans

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) has denied rumours about the US major potentially seeking to divest its Indonesia assets.
Damon Evans By Damon Evans
25/08/2022, 2:08 am Updated: 25/08/2022, 2:12 am
Photo of Damon Evans
ExxnMobil
A monitor displays Exxon Mobil Corp. signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) has denied rumours about the US major potentially seeking to divest its Indonesia assets.

While ExxonMobil does not usually comment on rumours or speculation, a spokesperson for the company told Energy Voice “that there are no plans to exit Indonesia at this time.”

Energy Voice yesterday reported that Commission VII, a special parliamentary committee devoted to energy and mining, recently mentioned during a discussion at Indonesia’s House of Representatives, that there are rumours of ExxonMobil planning to exit the Cepu Block.

ExxonMobil operates the giant Cepu Block, which is Indonesia’s largest producing oil project. Last December, Energy Voice reported that ExxonMobil was planning to increase its investment in Indonesia’s giant Cepu Block by $170 million. The investment is expected to increase oil output by 20,000 barrels per day.

ExxonMobil eyes huge CCS potential in Southeast Asia

In May, ExxonMobil and Pertamina, the state-owned energy company of Indonesia, signed a joint study agreement to assess the potential for large-scale implementation of lower-emissions technologies, including carbon capture and storage (CCS), as well as hydrogen production, reported Energy Voice.

Meanwhile, a longstanding US lawsuit filed against ExxonMobil that alleges the oil and gas giant was responsible for human rights violations, including sexual assault, battery and wrongful death, that was committed by members of the Indonesian military, looks set to be heard after 20 years, as the company’s repeated attempts to block the trials have been overturned.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts