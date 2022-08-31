Malaysia’s Petronas sees energy price falls ahead as profits double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia

Malaysia’s Petronas sees energy price falls ahead as profits double

Malaysia’s Petronas reported on Tuesday that first-half net profits more than doubled on the back of higher oil and gas prices, but the state-backed energy company sees higher prices reversing next year as global supplies stabilise.
By Energy Voice
31/08/2022, 4:47 am Updated: 31/08/2022, 4:49 am
On the job: Petronas workers
On the job: Petronas workers

Malaysia’s Petronas reported on Tuesday that first-half net profits more than doubled on the back of higher oil and gas prices, but the state-backed energy company sees higher prices reversing next year as global supplies stabilise.

For the first half 2022, Petronas posted a net profit of 46.4 billion ringgit (US$10.4 billion) compared to 18.8 billion ringgit over the same period in 2021. Revenue increased 57% to 172.1 billion ringgit from 109.6 billion ringgit.

However, Petronas chief executive Tengku Muhammad Taufik, noted that energy prices are expected to fall next year.

“I am very cautious about the future… I believe that the market would see a price correction slowly from the beginning of next year as supply normalises, but that would depend on the resolution that is achieved on the Russia and Ukraine front,” Taufik told a news conference, reported the Nikkei Asia.

“We have repeatedly mentioned cycle, which means the prices will not always stay above $100,” he said at the event held at the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur.

The strong performance was mainly attributed to elevated oil and gas prices arising from a widening supply gap and dwindling system capacity, Petronas said in a statement.

Petronas plans to spend about 60 billion ringgit every year for the next five years on capital spending, returning to pre-pandemic levels.

“Over 30% of the capex would be spent domestically as we remain committed to strengthening the local oil and gas services and equipment ecosystem,” said Taufik.

As part of its efforts to promote sustainability, he said the group would continue to reinvest toward the decarbonisation of its operations and seize new opportunities of growth in this space. Petronas is setting aside up to 20% of its capital expenditure for green project investments over the next five years.

Petronas will pay the government, its sole shareholder, a total of 50 billion ringgit ($11.16 billion) in dividends this year, Taufik told the media briefing.

The company was earlier expected to pay 25 billion ringgit, the same as last year, but the government made a request for a higher amount, he said.

Petronas is a key source of revenue for the Malaysian government, which is scrambling to fund a record $18 billion in subsidies and cash aid to offset inflation.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts