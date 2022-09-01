Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine hit by cybersecurity incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine hit by cybersecurity incident

Shipbuilding firm Sembcorp Marine has taken swift action after it uncovered a cybersecurity incident.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
01/09/2022, 7:02 am Updated: 01/09/2022, 8:56 am
© Shutterstock / Nattee ChalermtiragoolSembcorp Marine cybersecurity incident
Singapore is home to Sembcorp Marine

An unauthorised party recently accessed part of the Singapore company’s IT network via third-party software products.

Sembcorp took “immediate action” to mitigate and potential risks, and cybersecurity experts have been appointed to conduct detailed analytics to flush out all breaches and related root causes.

They will also assist with impact assessment, and review and enhance security measures to further strengthen the company’s core IT infrastructure and systems.

Based on investigations and impact assessment to-date, the incident and related risks have been effectively addressed.

Sembcorp’s business operations remain unaffected throughout.

It has since been established that certain personally identifiable information relating to some of the company’s incoming, existing and former employees, as well as non-critical information relating to its operations, were affected.

Scans by the cybersecurity experts have to-date not detected any such data.

Affected parties have been notified and Sembcorp has committed to helping them manage all possible risks and take appropriate follow-up actions.

The shipbuilder is also mindful of the concerns of those impacted and has assured “all our stakeholders that information security and the privacy of all stakeholders are our top priorities”.

The cybersecurity attack is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets or consolidated earnings per share of Sembcorp Marine for the current financial year.

