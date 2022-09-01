Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine hit by cybersecurity incident

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Shipbuilding firm Sembcorp Marine has taken swift action after it uncovered a cybersecurity incident.

An unauthorised party recently accessed part of the Singapore company’s IT network via third-party software products.

Sembcorp took “immediate action” to mitigate and potential risks, and cybersecurity experts have been appointed to conduct detailed analytics to flush out all breaches and related root causes.

They will also assist with impact assessment, and review and enhance security measures to further strengthen the company’s core IT infrastructure and systems.

Based on investigations and impact assessment to-date, the incident and related risks have been effectively addressed.

Sembcorp’s business operations remain unaffected throughout.

It has since been established that certain personally identifiable information relating to some of the company’s incoming, existing and former employees, as well as non-critical information relating to its operations, were affected.

Scans by the cybersecurity experts have to-date not detected any such data.

Affected parties have been notified and Sembcorp has committed to helping them manage all possible risks and take appropriate follow-up actions.

The shipbuilder is also mindful of the concerns of those impacted and has assured “all our stakeholders that information security and the privacy of all stakeholders are our top priorities”.

The cybersecurity attack is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets or consolidated earnings per share of Sembcorp Marine for the current financial year.