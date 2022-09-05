Woodside to supply LNG to Europe in Uniper deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia

Woodside to supply LNG to Europe in Uniper deal

Australia’s Woodside Energy (ASX:WDS) will supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its global portfolio to Europe, including Germany, starting in January 2023 after signing a flexible long-term deal with Uniper.
Damon Evans By Damon Evans
06/09/2022, 12:54 am Updated: 06/09/2022, 1:01 am
Photo of Damon Evans
Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill
Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill

Australia’s Woodside Energy (ASX:WDS) will supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its global portfolio to Europe, including Germany, starting in January 2023 after signing a flexible long-term deal with Uniper.

The quantity of LNG to be supplied under the new deal, for a term up to 2039, is up to twelve cargoes per year – equivalent to more than 0.8 million tonnes per annum or one billion cubic meters of natural gas, said Woodside.

Supply from September 2031 is conditional upon Uniper finalising its long-term strategic capacity bookings in Northwest Europe, expected by March 2023.

Woodside Energy CEO Meg O’Neill said the new agreement built on the company’s existing relationship with Uniper.

“Woodside is pleased that this latest agreement with Uniper will provide a new source of LNG for consumers in Europe who are seeking alternatives to Russian gas. It also reflects the increasingly interconnected nature of LNG trade in the Atlantic and Pacific basins as global markets respond to energy security challenges,” she said.

Uniper Group CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach said: “This agreement secures additional LNG supplies for our customers in Europe, which has become ever more important due to recent developments. It will support our security of supply strategy together with the development of our LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven. Woodside is one of our biggest LNG suppliers in Asia and we are pleased to extend the cooperation with Woodside to Europe with this deal.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts