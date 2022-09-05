Woodside to supply LNG to Europe in Uniper deal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Australia’s Woodside Energy (ASX:WDS) will supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its global portfolio to Europe, including Germany, starting in January 2023 after signing a flexible long-term deal with Uniper.

The quantity of LNG to be supplied under the new deal, for a term up to 2039, is up to twelve cargoes per year – equivalent to more than 0.8 million tonnes per annum or one billion cubic meters of natural gas, said Woodside.

Supply from September 2031 is conditional upon Uniper finalising its long-term strategic capacity bookings in Northwest Europe, expected by March 2023.

Woodside Energy CEO Meg O’Neill said the new agreement built on the company’s existing relationship with Uniper.

“Woodside is pleased that this latest agreement with Uniper will provide a new source of LNG for consumers in Europe who are seeking alternatives to Russian gas. It also reflects the increasingly interconnected nature of LNG trade in the Atlantic and Pacific basins as global markets respond to energy security challenges,” she said.

Uniper Group CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach said: “This agreement secures additional LNG supplies for our customers in Europe, which has become ever more important due to recent developments. It will support our security of supply strategy together with the development of our LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven. Woodside is one of our biggest LNG suppliers in Asia and we are pleased to extend the cooperation with Woodside to Europe with this deal.”