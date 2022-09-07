Gazprom to shift gas sales to China to rubles, yuan from euro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Gazprom to shift gas sales to China to rubles, yuan from euro

Gazprom PJSC said it will shift its contract to supply gas to China to rubles and yuan from euros, as the Kremlin steps up efforts to move trade out of currencies it considers “unfriendly” amid US and European sanctions.
By Bloomberg
07/09/2022, 4:52 am
© BloombergGazprom force majeure
Gazprom

The state-run gas giant signed an additional agreement to its existing contract with China National Petroleum Corp. on the issue Tuesday, Gazprom said in a statement. Payment will be made 50% in rubles and 50% in yuan, effective immediately, according to a person familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss matters that aren’t yet public.

President Vladimir Putin demanded Gazprom’s main customers in Europe pay for their gas in rubles earlier this year after the US and its allies froze more than $300 billion in Russia’s central bank reserves held in dollars and euros over his invasion of Ukraine. Several buyers refused and Gazprom cut off their supplies, while the biggest consumers agreed to Moscow’s new terms.

Russia is also shifting to ruble payments for gas with Turkey, which hasn’t joined sanctions and enjoys close ties with the Kremlin. But initially only a quarter of the total will be paid in the Russian currency, with the remainder in dollars and euros, the person said. The share in rubles will grow over time, the person added.

Gazprom’s contract to supply China via the Power of Siberia pipeline, signed in 2019, was estimated to be worth $400 billion over its 30-year life. Shipments have been increasing steadily and are due to reach at least 15 billion cubic meters in 2022, compared with 10.4 billion cubic meters delivered last year.

In February, as Putin visited Beijing in the buildup to the war, Gazprom signed a second deal to deliver a further 10 billion cubic meters a year over 25 years via a new pipeline, though supplies haven’t yet begun. A few weeks later, the gas producer also signed a contract to design the Soyuz Vostok link across Mongolia toward China, which could carry as much as 50 billion cubic meters a year.

