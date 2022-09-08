Australia moves to allay Japan’s fear it will cut gas supply

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Australia moves to allay Japan’s fear it will cut gas supply

Australia says it’s doing what it can to ensure supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Asian customers will remain reliable, in response to concerns producers could be forced to redirect to relieve domestic shortfalls.
By Bloomberg
08/09/2022, 3:29 am
Heightened demand for gas in Australia and projections of a shortage next year have prompted calls for the government to “pull the trigger” on a policy to force gas operators in the eastern states to offer uncontracted cargoes to the domestic market before exporting spot cargoes.

“I understand the concerns of the Japanese and Koreans as well,” Australian Minister for Resources Madeleine King said in an interview in Canberra on Wednesday. “The things we have control over, we will be working cooperatively with them,” she said, while stopping short of guaranteeing there would be no re-directing of supply.

Japan imported more than A$17 billion ($11.4 billion) of the fossil fuel from Australia last year. Ambassador Shingo Yamagami told a mining conference in Canberra on Tuesday that his government is “watching carefully the consultation currently underway in response to the prediction of a gas shortage” in Australia next year.

Canberra has the power to force gas producers in the east to redirect uncontracted cargoes tipped for international markets for domestic consumption, but has so far declined to use it. In August the government said it would review the law, and a spokesman for Minister King said on Wednesday that the consultation on this was ongoing.

The shortages have also prompted renewed calls for a nationwide policy to reserve a portion of all gas for local markets, which would protect Australia from international price hikes — such a law is already in place in Western Australia.

A report by BloombergNEF in August found even if LNG cargoes were redirected to the domestic market to meet projected shortfalls, it would only impact around 4% of Australia’s exports.

