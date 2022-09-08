Harbour Energy-led Andaman project in Indonesia to pump first gas in 2028

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia

Harbour Energy-led Andaman project in Indonesia to pump first gas in 2028

Harbour Energy is expected to start gas production from its Andaman II Block offshore Indonesia in 2028, according to a senior Indonesian government official.
Damon Evans By Damon Evans
08/09/2022, 5:00 am Updated: 08/09/2022, 5:02 am
Photo of Damon Evans
© Supplied by ShutterstockOffshore platform in Southeast Asia at sunset.
Offshore platform in Southeast Asia at sunset.

Harbour Energy is expected to start gas production from its Andaman II Block offshore Indonesia in 2028, according to a senior Indonesian government official.

In July, UK-listed Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) announced initial success at its play-opening deepwater Timpan-1 exploration well offshore Indonesia in the North Sumatra basin at the Andaman II Block. The initial result bodes well for the frontier area and could open more petroleum plays, which are thought to be gas prone.

Production at the block is targeted to start-up in 2028 with estimated gas output of 155 million cubic feet per day to 259 million cf/d, according to a recent presentation by Tutuka Ariadji, director general of oil and gas at Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources. He added that Harbour is expected to submit a plan of development in 2025 after further appraisal and exploration drilling in 2023 to gather more data on the upstream acreage.

In December 2021, Harbour said it had already identified potential commercialisation paths with first gas eyed by 2026, as well as options for carbon capture and storage (CCS). “It’s a great address for any discovery to supply domestic and regional energy demand. Importantly, there is already established oil and gas infrastructure to support our activity,” the company said at the time.

However, it’s worth noting that Harbour recently cautioned that “permeability was on the low side of expectations” at its Timpan-1 exploration well.

As a result, Harbour will be seeking an improved incentives package to encourage further investment. Upstream regulator SKK Migas is believed to be preparing incentives to encourage development of the discovery despite the lower-than-expected reservoir quality.

Harbour’s success has ignited a flurry of interest in the region offshore Aceh and the Aceh Upstream Oil and Gas Management Agency (BPMA) is also looking at providing incentives to boost oil and gas exploration.

Premier Oil, now a Harbour company, holds a 40% operated interest at the Andaman II Block. It said it has a strong supportive partnership with BP (LON:BP) and Mubadala, both partners in the PSC.

Spain’s Repsol (BME:REP) and partner Petronas are now drilling a deep-water well in Andaman Block III next door to the Harbour-operated acreage.

Mubadala Petroleum, a partner in the Timpan-1 well, has said the exploration results were especially important as an indication that the adjacent fields the Andaman I and South Andaman, which it operates with 80% interest, will also include material under-explored resources, reinforcing the potential to help meet energy demand in the region and align with its expansion plans in Indonesia.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts