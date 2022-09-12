India plans $2.5bn aid to oil firms hit by soaring costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia

India plans $2.5bn aid to oil firms hit by soaring costs

India plans to pay about 200 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) to the state-run fuel retailers, such as Indian Oil, to partly compensate them for losses and keep a check on cooking gas prices, according to people familiar with the matter.
By Bloomberg
12/09/2022, 11:57 am
© Shutterstock / asifakbarIndia's flag flutters in the wind.
India's flag flutters in the wind.

India plans to pay about 200 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) to the state-run fuel retailers, such as Indian Oil, to partly compensate them for losses and keep a check on cooking gas prices, according to people familiar with the matter.

The oil ministry has sought a compensation of 280 billion rupees, but the finance ministry is agreeing to only about a 200 billion cash payout, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. The talks are at an advanced stage but a final decision is yet to be taken, the people said.

The three biggest state-run retailers, which together supply more than 90% of India’s petroleum fuels, have suffered the worst quarterly losses in years by absorbing record international crude prices. While the handout could ease their pain, it would add pressure to the government’s coffers that are already strained by tax cuts on fuels and a higher fertilizer subsidy to tackle mounting inflationary pressures.

The government had earmarked oil subsidy at 58 billion rupees for the fiscal year ending March, while fertilizer subsidy was pegged at 1.05 trillion rupees.

These refining-cum-fuel retailing companies, which use more than 85% of imported oil, benchmarked the fuels they produce to international prices. Those shot up after a global recovery in demand coincided with reduced fuel-making capacity in the US and fewer exports from Russia.

State oil companies are obligated to buy crude at international prices and sell locally in a price-sensitive market, while private players such as Reliance Industries Ltd. have the flexibility to tap on stronger fuel export markets.

India imports about half of its liquefied petroleum gas, generally used as cooking fuel. The price of Saudi contract price, the import benchmark for LPG in India, has increased 303% in the past two years, while the retail price in Delhi was increased by 28%, India’s Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Sept. 9.

Representatives for India’s finance ministry and oil ministry declined to comment.

The companies, which include Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, have also been holding down pump prices of gasoline and diesel since early April to curb accelerating inflation.

The oil companies will require some intervention either through price increases or government compensation to cover sustained losses, Bharat Petroleum Chairman Arun Kumar Singh said last month.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts