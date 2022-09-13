Indonesia’s Pertamina agrees rig-to-reef pilot with South Korea’s KHAN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Indonesia’s Pertamina agrees rig-to-reef pilot with South Korea’s KHAN

Indonesia’s national oil company Pertamina has signed an agreement on a joint rig-to-reef pilot project with South Korea’s KHAN covering the Attaka offshore blocks in East Kalimantan, Indonesia.
By Energy Voice
13/09/2022, 4:40 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockTeaming up: Indonesia and South Korea
Indonesia’s national oil company Pertamina has signed an agreement on a joint rig-to-reef pilot project with South Korea’s KHAN covering the Attaka offshore blocks in East Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Djudjuwanto, a general manager at Pertamina, said in a statement Friday that the signing of this agreement was a continuation of the program following the initiation of this pilot project in July 2019.

He added that this project agreement is a part of the Implementing Arrangement, the legal umbrella between the Government of Indonesia and South Korea, which was signed in March 2022. “This project agreement is a legal umbrella that regulates in more detail the implementation of dismantling oil and gas platforms in the Attaka field, transporting and sinking them near the Bontang conservation area, to become a support structure for coral reef growth, which is commonly called a rig to reef,” said Djudjuwanto.

In July 2021, Energy Voice reported about the emerging strategic relationship between Indonesia and South Korea for decommissioning projects, when Susana Kurniasih, head of communications at SKK Migas, said that the regulator is collaborating with other government institutions and countries on financial, as well as technical, considerations.

There are currently 634 oil and gas platforms offshore Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest hydrocarbon’s producer. Of these, more than 500 are still actively used for upstream operations, while at least 100 platforms are not operating and need to be dismantled.

