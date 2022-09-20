Petronas, Mubadala and Shell strike gas offshore Malaysia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Petronas, Mubadala and Shell strike gas offshore Malaysia

Petronas today announced a gas discovery from its Cengkih-1 exploration well in Block SK 320 in the Central Luconia Province, about 220 kilometres off the coast of Bintulu, Sarawak, offshore Malaysia.
By Energy Voice
20/09/2022, 11:08 am
The Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Cengkih-1 exploration well was successfully drilled to a total depth of 1,680 metres in August 2022, hitting more than 110 metres gas column in Miocene Cycle IV/V pinnacle carbonate reservoirs, firming up more gas resources within Block SK320, said Petronas.

Mubadala Development Company Oil and Gas Limited (Mubadala Petroleum) operates the block with a 55% participating interest in the Production Sharing Contract (PSC). Petronas Carigali holds 25% while Shell holds the remaining 20%.

Petronas Senior Vice President of Malaysia Petroleum Management, Mohamed Firouz Asnan said, “We are thrilled by this latest discovery in Cengkih-1, building on the string of exploration successes in the Central Luconia region.

“The discovery confirms the large potential of this proven carbonate play type in Central Luconia. The monetisation of this discovery can be expedited with a lower cost given the proximity to the many existing facilities, including that of Pegaga which started production in March this year.”

“This latest success was enabled by the close partnership between PETRONAS and its petroleum arrangement contractors in expanding the resource base to meet the rising demand for gas in Sarawak, including the PETRONAS LNG complex in Bintulu,” he added.

PETRONAS, through MPM, manages petroleum arrangements in Malaysia and provides stewardship on upstream petroleum activities.

