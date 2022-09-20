Petronas, Mubadala and Shell strike gas offshore Malaysia

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Petronas today announced a gas discovery from its Cengkih-1 exploration well in Block SK 320 in the Central Luconia Province, about 220 kilometres off the coast of Bintulu, Sarawak, offshore Malaysia.

The Cengkih-1 exploration well was successfully drilled to a total depth of 1,680 metres in August 2022, hitting more than 110 metres gas column in Miocene Cycle IV/V pinnacle carbonate reservoirs, firming up more gas resources within Block SK320, said Petronas.

Mubadala Development Company Oil and Gas Limited (Mubadala Petroleum) operates the block with a 55% participating interest in the Production Sharing Contract (PSC). Petronas Carigali holds 25% while Shell holds the remaining 20%.

Petronas Senior Vice President of Malaysia Petroleum Management, Mohamed Firouz Asnan said, “We are thrilled by this latest discovery in Cengkih-1, building on the string of exploration successes in the Central Luconia region.

“The discovery confirms the large potential of this proven carbonate play type in Central Luconia. The monetisation of this discovery can be expedited with a lower cost given the proximity to the many existing facilities, including that of Pegaga which started production in March this year.”

“This latest success was enabled by the close partnership between PETRONAS and its petroleum arrangement contractors in expanding the resource base to meet the rising demand for gas in Sarawak, including the PETRONAS LNG complex in Bintulu,” he added.

PETRONAS, through MPM, manages petroleum arrangements in Malaysia and provides stewardship on upstream petroleum activities.