Well Services Group takes on senior management to head up AsiaPac expansion

Well Services Group (WSG) has unveiled a new Asia-Pacific management team as it looks to expand its operations across the region.

The new appointments bring more than 100 years’ cumulative experience which WSG intends to harness in building out operations in Asia and Australasia over the next five years, targeting sectors including LNG, refining, clean energy and FPSO delivery.

Formed and headquartered in the Netherlands in 2005, the privately held process, pipeline and industrial services specialist has grown to become a major provider within the UK and European refinery and LNG terminal services sector.

Alongside bases in Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, UAE and North America, the new team will see WSG add operational capabilities in Korea, China, Vietnam and Malaysia to support contracts already secured in those territories.

It follows the takeover of Australian pre-commissioning, maintenance and shutdown specialist Eftech International and the acquisition of Singapore-based FPSO commissioning experts Plenary Project Solutions Singapore.

At the time WSG said the acquisition of Eftech – which it secured in June for an undisclosed sum – would act as a “springboard” to extend its operations in Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific LNG, oil, gas and refinery hubs.

WSG said it had plans to expand its Australian workforce of some 150 staff, and to establish other “strategic bases” near key Australian clients.

The group’s latest appointments include former Eftech and Plenary chief executives Andy Manning and Andy Popple – based in Sydney and Singapore respectively – who will support the AsiaPac management team, led by regional director John Guy.

Darren Seet will become Asia general manager, Rameish Krishnan will take on the role of regional proposals manager, and Gerard Lee will become business development manager.

Kevin Gomez has been appointed regional operations manager for Asia, while Mark Duncan will take on operations manager for WSG Eftech in Perth.

All five appointments served prior roles across Asia with Aberdeen-headquartered services group EnerMech.

EnerMech appointed its first Asia director last year, amid “rising demand” for its services to support operations in Brunei, Indonesia, India, the Philippines, and Sakhalin Island.

The company has been approached for comment.

Commenting on his new team, WSG regional director John Guy said: “The team we have assembled have all worked together over many years and know the AsiaPac oil and gas sector like the back of their hands.

“In bringing together this depth of experience, which covers commercial, operational, business development and tendering expertise, it underlines our determination to strategically expand the WSG footprint and to be represented at the top table when major projects are coming into play in Asia and Australia.”

Mr Guy said the group had seen a “significant increase” to its order book in 2022, buoyed by a post-Covid market and increased project work across Asia in the LNG, FPSO and infrastructure sectors.