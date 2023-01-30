Philippines greenlights LNG project as domestic reserves shrink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Philippines greenlights LNG project as domestic reserves shrink

By Bloomberg
30/01/2023, 6:22 am
© BloombergPipework stands at ENN Energy Holdings Ltd.'s liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on Zhoushan Island, Zhejiang province, China, on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
The Philippines has approved a plan to build a small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, adding to six ongoing projects that are expected to boost domestic supply from imports as the Southeast Asian nation’s sole gas field dries up in three years.

Samat LNG Corporation received a notice from the Department of Energy to proceed with the project in Bataan province north of Manila, the agency said in a statement on Friday. The proposed $67-million receiving terminal and regassification facility has annual capacity of 200,000 to 400,000 tons of LNG imports that can fuel small independent power producers, manufacturing companies and transport fleets, it said. The project is targeted to start commercial operation by the first half of 2024.

The Philippines’ natural gas consumption is expected to reach at least 24,263 megawatts by 2040 if the share of renewable energy in the power generation mix rises to 35%, the energy department said, from below 30% currently, anticipating the displacement of coal and oil-based fuels. Gas demand is forecast at 18,883 MW if the share from renewable energy rises further to 50%. Currently, LNG fuels just 2,011 MW of power plants.

FGen LNG Corp., a unit of listed First Gen Corp., is scheduled to commission its LNG terminal in March and start commercial operation in June. Linseed Field Corp. is also expected to complete its first integrated LNG import terminal in March and begin running commercially in April. Luzon Energy Terminal Inc., Energy World Gas Operations Philippines Inc., Shell Energy Philippines Inc. and Vires Energy Corp. own the other ongoing projects.

The country’s Malampaya gas field is projected to be depleted as soon as 2026, requiring utilities to import LNG.

