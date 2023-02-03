TotalEnergies charts $3.1bn Adani exposure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

TotalEnergies charts $3.1bn Adani exposure

By Andrew Dykes
03/02/2023, 7:56 am
© Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/Shutterstock A man checks his mobile phone as he walks by the Adani logo on building in Mumbai. 2 Feb 2023
TotalEnergies (PAR:TTE) has provided an update on its joint ventures with Adani Group, after a rout of the latter’s stock has left its financial health in question.

Around $125 billion was wiped off the value of the group – led by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani – after a report by US-based Hindenburg Research alleged it had conducted “brazen” fraud, using offshore companies to artificially boost revenues and manipulate stock prices.

The group has denied the allegations, while Mr Adani made a speech on Thursday assuring investors and lawmakers that the company’s books were sound.

In a statement on Friday Paris-listed supermajor TotalEnergies said its various investments in Adani co-ventures amounted to some $3.1 billion as of the end of 2022. However, it said exposure was “limited”, representing 2.4% of capital employed and only $180 million net operating income in 2022.

Total’s holdings include a 50% stake in Adani Total Private Limited; 37.4% in Adani Total Gas Limited; 19.75% in Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL); and 50% in AGEL23.

The day-to-day operations of Indian listed entities Adani Total Gas and AGEL are managed by independent teams of professional managers, it added, and have boards are composed of at least 50% independent and non-executive directors.

In 2018, Total and Adani invested in Adani Gas, city gas distribution business, associated LNG terminal business and gas marketing business. The venture aims to develop the Dhamra LNG regasification terminal – which is expected to start operations in Q2 2023 – and to market LNG.

This was followed in 2021 with investments in the group’s renewables business AGEL, amid its goal of building 25 GW of renewable power generation by 2025. It currently has around 7 GW in operation, 10 GW in construction and 3 GW in late development.

Last year TotalEnergies also signed a partnership agreement to develop green hydrogen with another of the group’s units, Adani New Industries.

It said investments with Adani undertaken “in full compliance with applicable – namely Indian – laws, and with TotalEnergies’ own internal governance processes.”

Due diligence was carried out ahead of the transaction and was consistent with best practices, Total said, noting that “all relevant material in the public domain was reviewed, including the detailed disclosures to regulators required under applicable laws.”

TotalEnergies said it welcomed Adani’s appointment of one of the ‘big four’ accounting firms to carry out a general audit.

