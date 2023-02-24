Petronas IPO proceeds could fund alternative energy move, MP says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Petronas IPO proceeds could fund alternative energy move, MP says

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
24/02/2023, 11:30 am
© BloombergThe Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
A Petronas IPO could raise 300 billion ringgit ($67.64bn) one MP has said, of which the company could invest 60bn ringgit ($13.52bn), an MP from Subang has said.

MP Wong Chen raised the prospect of using a Petronas IPO to pay down government debt. Wong speculated that selling a 20% stake in the company would raise the funds.

Petronas CEO Tengku Muhammad Taufik said such a move would need serious consideration. There are two sides to such a plan, the CEO said.

Wong responded by saying that 240bn ringgit ($54.11bn) could go to paying down government debt. The rest would go to Petronas for “business expansion”.

In particular, the MP called for Petronas to invest this cash in alternative energy, with the aim of achieving a 10% return on investment, which he described as “reasonable”.

Petronas’ capital expenditure this year is expected to be about 60bn ringgit.

Transparency concerns

“As for any inference felt, real or perceived by Petronas regarding its governance standards, none was directed to its accounting and I am fully appreciative that regular audits are done by the big four accounting firms,” Wong continued.

However, the MP did note that there had been a number of scandals around Petronas in recent times. He highlighted accusations from Barakah Offshore, for instance. The company launched legal action last year against Petronas after being suspended from bidding for new projects.

Wong also noted charges against a Petronas executive for allegedly receiving 6.1 million ringgit ($1.37mn) in bribes.

“In my speech, I am suggesting that greater transparency of contracts post IPO, can be demanded by minority shareholders and this will then spur improvements to overall corporate governance,” he said.

“The reality is we have a national debt problem and this IPO idea as a potential solution should be explored. I am happy and willing to engage with Tengku Taufik or any related party on the same matter.”

Government debt will increase to 62% of GDP this year from 60.4% at the end of 2022.

