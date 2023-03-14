Technology focus helps grow Petronas capex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Technology focus helps grow Petronas capex

Petronas will also be upgrading its rig capabilities as well as providing third party drilling services for other companies over the next three years, the firm said in its recent outlook.
By Tom Young
14/03/2023, 2:28 pm Updated: 14/03/2023, 2:33 pm
A Petroliam Nasional Bhd. (Petronas) gas station stands in front of the Petronas Twin Towers (KLCC), background center, at night in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photographer: Goh Seng Chong/Bloomberg

Malaysia’s Petronas intends to increase its capex spending for the next five financial years by 43%, over the last five years. The company will scale up investments in both its core businesses and new technologies, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Petronas will spend 300 billion ringgit ($67bn) across the 2023-2027 financial years. This is up from the 208.5bn ringgits ($46.5bn) across the 2018-2022 financial years, the firm announced in its full year 2022 results this week.

“Petronas will continue strengthening its integrated value chain,” said CEO Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik. “Petronas has no choice but to future-proof the group to preserve our ability to deliver long-term sustainable value.”

The company has a target to reach net zero scope one and two emissions by 2050. It is also committed to reducing scope three carbon intensity, although it has not set any specific targets.

Upstream, downstream

In its core business, Petronas signed one concession agreement in the United Arab Emirates and won the Agua Marinha block in Brazil during the fourth quarter. It made nine exploration discoveries and signed six production-sharing contracts (PSCs) in Malaysia.

In the downstream the firm reached final investment decision (FID) on a nearshore LNG facility in Sabah — the first of its type in the world. This comes in addition to its four existing LNG plants and two floating liquefaction plants, producing around 32 million tonnes per year of LNG.

The firm will also undertake a number of plant turnarounds during the period in the downstream. In 2024, it will carry out 22 turnarounds. Eight of these will fall into the firm’s most labour intensive category, requiring over 350,000 man hours each.

Low carbon

Petronas subsidiary Petronas Carigali took FID on the Kasawari CO2 Sequestration (CCS) project offshore Sarawak in the fourth quarter. The project will be one of the largest offshore CCS facilities in the world, starting up in 2025. It will capture around 3.7mn tpy of CO2, mainly from natural gas flaring.

The firm has signed eight other strategic partnerships to intensify collaboration in the CCS value chain. This includes an involvement in one cluster in South Korea and another in Singapore.

The firm is conducting a joint feasibility study to explore the development of two green ammonia plants in Malaysia.

Petronas will also be funding the rapid growth plans of its clean energy unit Gentari during the coming period. Gentari, launched last year, aims to install 30-40GW of renewable power capacity by 2030. It also aims to install 9,000 EV charging points by 2026, increasing to 25,000 points by 2030.

