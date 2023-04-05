Oil majors sued by Kazakh government over billions in revenue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Oil majors sued by Kazakh government over billions in revenue

By Bloomberg
05/04/2023, 10:35 am
The Kashagan field
The Kashagan field

The companies operating two major oil fields in Kazakhstan are being taken to arbitration by the nation’s government, with billions of dollars of revenue at stake amid allegations of unapproved spending, according to people familiar with the matter.

The government is claiming that partners in the projects should not deduct costs amounting to $13 billion for Kashagan and $3.5 billion for Karachaganak, the people said, asking not to be named because the information is private. If the state is successful, it could receive a greater share of revenue from the fields, under the terms of production-sharing agreements.

Arbitrators were appointed by the government in March to oversee the Kashagan and Karachaganak cases in Geneva and Stockholm, respectively, they said. The companies haven’t yet appointed their arbitrators, the people said.

The claim covers the period from 2010 to 2018 for Kashagan, and 2010 to 2019 for Karachaganak, the people said. The cases include allegations that the companies violated tender procedures at both projects, and failed to deliver full works by contractors at Kashagan, the people said.

Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry, the North Caspian Operating Company, which runs Kashagan, and Karachaganak Petroleum Operating BV, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is seeking to boost the economy after deadly riots in January 2022. He pledged to face down oligarchs and redistribute the nation’s wealth more evenly.

As well as obtaining more oil revenue from the arbitration, Kazakhstan’s government aims to change the tender systems used by oil ventures to make the process more effective for domestic economy, including by generating more revenue for local companies, the people said.

In Kashagan, companies have invested more than $50 billion, with Shell, Exxon Mobil, state-run KazMunayGas National Co., Eni and TotalEnergies the main partners in the project.

The Karachaganak partners, led by Shell and Eni, have invested at least $27 billion in the development.

The Kashagan partners are also facing a $5.1 billion fine for allegedly breaking environmental rules.

