Cnooc builds its first floating turbine to power oil operations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia

Cnooc builds its first floating turbine to power oil operations

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
12/04/2023, 7:05 am Updated: 12/04/2023, 10:31 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by CGTNThe 'double 100' unit will supply power to a nearby oil cluster off China.
The 'double 100' unit will supply power to a nearby oil cluster off China.

Chinese oil group Cnooc has successfully built its first floating wind turbine, which will be used to power oil and gas operations.

The ‘double 100’ generation platform is so called because it will be stationed more than 100 kilometres from land, in a water depth of more than 100 metres.

Funded and constructed by Cnooc, the offshore wind turbine has been named ‘Guanlan’, which translates to ‘waves watching’.

Weighing in at nearly 4,000 tonnes, and 35 metres tall, the unit will be located at an oilfield some 130 kilometres from the city of Wenchang.

A video of the huge floating turbine being constructed has been posted on the YouTube page of the China Global Television Network.

When operational, the unit will provide green power to a nearby offshore oilfield cluster via submarine cables, as Cnooc cracks on with the industry wide imperative to reduce emissions linked to hydrocarbon production.

In a post on LinkedIn, the Chinese state-owned oil giant said: “China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) – one of the largest national oil companies in China – has successfully built a “double 100” floating wind power generation platform, which will be operating in a sea area more than 100 kilometres from the coastline and at a depth of more than 100 meters.

“Funded and built by CNOOC, the offshore wind power generation platform is named “CNOOC Guanlan,” literally “waves watching,” and is 35 meters tall and nearly 4,000 tonnes in weight. The platform is located at the oil field in the waters 136 kilometres away from Wenchang. When put into operation, the platform can power its nearby offshore oil field cluster via submarine cables.”

Reports have emerged in the last year that Cnooc is looking to sell of its operations in the US and UK North Sea, including stakes in some major fields, as concerns about future sanctions intensify.

The group recently reported record annual profits, driven by 2022’s surge in energy prices, with the company’s net income doubling to 141.7 billion yuan ($20.6 billion) for the year.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts