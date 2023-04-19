High taxes endanger Australian investments, Woodside CEO warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia

High taxes endanger Australian investments, Woodside CEO warns

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
19/04/2023, 10:33 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by ShutterstockWoodside
Woodside

Australia should be an “energy superpower for a decarbonising world”, Woodside Energy CEO Meg O’Neill has said. Higher taxes on the industry would deter investment, though, “undermining future revenue”.

O’Neill was talking at the National Press Club in Australia, in Canberra.

The executive said she wanted to be “part of an honest conversation about Australia’s energy needs now and into the future”.

In 2022, Woodside paid A$2.7 billion ($1.83bn) in taxes and royalties to Australia, with an effective tax rate of 46%.

“We want to develop new projects in Australia, across both hydrocarbons and new energy opportunities, but that will only be possible if policy settings provide the certainty to underpin long-term investment,” O’Neill said.

Australia needs more gas, she continued. Industry and the government have reached an agreement on avoiding a shortfall in the east coast market, heading off near-term worries.

The longer term is uncertain. Woodside and other companies are considering infrastructure investments, such as LNG import capacity and gas storage. However, these investments will only come with the “right regulatory framework”.

© Supplied by Woodside
Woodside chief executive Meg O’Neill

O’Neill’s comments come after increasingly heated domestic debate about how much money is raised from the energy industry.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers is said to be considering changes to the petroleum tax. Macquarie, in a recent analysis, said Woodside’s Pluto and Julimar-Brunello projects were at particular risk of higher taxes.

Criticism has also focused on the petroleum tax’s failure to account for transfer pricing at Australia’s LNG projects.

A report from The Australia Institute in October 2022 complained that the industry received “billions of dollars” of subsidies. While revenues have increased, Daniel Bleakley wrote, there has not been a “similar jump in tax revenue”.

Global shift

Certainty from the government over the future would also allow the industry to invest for more export capacity.

“In terms of regulatory certainty, agreement on clear processes and response times for project approvals is essential to unlocking reliable supply,” she said.

And delivering gas supplies can help decarbonise the world, the Woodside exec continued. For the world to be able to bring power to those without, it will need new sources of supply.

O’Neill said there was a need for cross-party co-operation, in order to ensure that energy and climate policies endure beyond political terms.

“Otherwise, you ping pong from government to government, playing to the fringes, with outcomes that do not serve the Australian people well,” she said.

Moves by states to tackle emissions create “complex and conflicting regulations” that make doing business more expensive for all industries.

Woodside plans to spend $5bn on new energy opportunities by 2030. O’Neill cited the US’ Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) as a “game changer”. She went on to say that if Australia intends to compete “in the global race to transition to new energy, we need to incentivise investors to take the required risk”.

Tags

