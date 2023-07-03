Wood wins $250m contract extension in Brunei

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Wood wins $250m contract extension in Brunei

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
03/07/2023, 7:48 am Updated: 03/07/2023, 8:33 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by WoodWood brunei
Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin.

Wood (LON: WG) has been awarded a contract extension worth $250m with Brunei Shell Petroleum.

The two-year deal, with Brunei’s largest energy producer, will see the Aberdeen-headquartered energy services firm work to maximise production capacity and efficiency across its offshore portfolio.

Wood’s Operations business unit will deliver the cost-reimbursable contract, covering brownfield engineering, construction and commissioning services, as well as management of the offshore marine fleet.

CEO Ken Gilmartin said: “This extension shows progress on our strategy; which focuses on reimbursable projects and complex work in critical industries; that we laid out last year and demonstrates the strength of our relationship with an important client in a key region.

“It is also testament to our track record of performance excellence, safe operations and innovative technical expertise. The award also highlights our continued focus on ensuring energy security across the region whilst minimising the environmental impact of doing so.”

The contract employs around 1,500 killed workers, 65% of which are local to Brunei.

This extension to February 2026 means Wood will deliver a range of services to Brunei Shell Petroleum’s top 20 offshore installations.

It is being carried out by London-listed Wood’s teams in Brunei, from the company’s main location in Kuala Belait and offshore, supported by its office in Manila.

The award comes nearly two months after US private equity firm Apollo pulled out of its takeover bid for Wood, which saw the latter’s share price drop 34%.

At the time, Wood said it “remains confident” of its strategic direction and that it is “well placed to deliver substantial value for shareholders”.

