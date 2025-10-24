Shell could face legal action in the UK from survivors of Typhoon Odette in the Philippines, in a case that may test corporate responsibility for climate-driven disasters.

The legal notice was delivered to the oil and gas supermajor this week by 67 Filipino claimants represented by London law firm Hausfeld LLP.

The group accuses Shell and its UK subsidiaries of contributing to global warming, which they say intensified the December 2021 typhoon.

Typhoon Odette – known internationally as Rai – struck the central and southern Philippines with winds reaching 175 mph.

The storm killed more than 400 people, destroyed about 1.4 million homes and caused widespread flooding and crop losses.

The claimants’ lawyers submitted legal documents on 23 October ahead of a potential filing in the High Court of England and Wales.

The group is seeking damages under Philippine law, arguing the company’s fossil fuel operations directly worsened the storm’s impacts.

The legal action draws on research by scientists at the Grantham Institute, the University of Sheffield and the Centre for Environmental Policy.

A study from the scientists found that human-driven climate change more than doubled the likelihood of a storm of this strength and increased rainfall intensity.

The researchers estimated that more than half of the damage could be attributed to global heating caused by greenhouse gas emissions.

Hausfeld said Shell’s own records show it had known about the risks of climate change for decades, yet continued to expand fossil fuel production and lobby against stricter regulation.

The pre-action letter accuses Shell of negligence and unjust enrichment, and of violating the claimants’ constitutional right to “a balanced ecology”.

It also alleges the company engaged in “climate misinformation and denial” that delayed action to curb global emissions.

According to the claimants, Shell’s operations account for more than 2.5% of historical global industrial greenhouse gas emissions.

Hausfeld partner Greg Lascelles said the claim aimed to hold Shell accountable for “climate-change-driven extreme weather events and the suffering they cause to vulnerable communities”.

“This case highlights the far-reaching and direct impacts of fossil fuel company activities on people around the world,” he said.

International climate litigation

The claim is expected to be filed in the High Court if Shell does not respond to the letter within the designated timeframe.

The action will apply Philippine law under the Rome II Regulation, which allows foreign claimants to sue a UK-based company for harm suffered abroad.

It mirrors an increasing number of cross-border climate cases targeting major energy firms in Europe and the US.

Shell has also faced climate litigation in the Netherlands, with a 2021 Dutch court ruling ordering the company to cut its global carbon emissions by 45% by 2030.

An appeal court later overturned that specific target in November 2024, but Dutch climate group Milieudefensie announced a fresh legal challenge earlier this year.

In Germany, Peruvian farmer Saúl Luciano Lliuya brought a landmark case against RWE over glacier melt linked to emissions.

While the German court ultimately found the specific flood risk to his property too low to justify compensation, it upheld the principle that major emitters can, in theory, be held liable for climate-related harm.

In the UK, Greenpeace and Uplift successfully challenged government approval of the Rosebank and Jackdaw oil and gas fields, arguing officials failed to assess downstream emissions.

Implications for the oil and gas sector

For the energy industry, the case highlights rising litigation risks tied to climate impacts.

Oil and gas producers are already facing shareholder pressure, stricter disclosure rules and scrutiny over their transition plans.

If the latest Shell lawsuit proceeds, it could open the door to further “loss and damage” claims from developing nations against companies headquartered in the UK or Europe.

Energy Voice has contacted Shell for comment.