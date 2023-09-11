Chevron asks regulator to intervene in Australia LNG strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia / Asia-Pac

Chevron asks regulator to intervene in Australia LNG strikes

By Bloomberg
11/09/2023, 7:25 am
© BloombergChevron australia strikes

Chevron (NYSE: CVX)  is applying to a labor regulator to help resolve its dispute with unions at liquefied natural gas sites in Australia as workers continue partial strikes.

The producer has asked the Fair Work Commission to make so-called intractable bargaining declarations for the Gorgon and Wheatstone downstream facilities, adding to a similar request already lodged in relation to the Wheatstone platform, a Chevron spokesman said. Industrial action at the operations — which supplied about 7% of the world’s LNG last year — started Friday, sending benchmark prices soaring. 

The commission confirmed it received three applications from Chevron and said it would hear the cases on Tuesday.

Under new rules in force since June, parties in an employment dispute in Australia can apply to the commission for an intractable bargaining declaration after they have held negotiations for at least nine months, or under some other conditions. If granted, the commission can make a determination on terms and conditions of employment.

“Throughout the process to date, we’ve made generous, good faith offers and concessions,” the Chevron spokesperson said. “The unions are asking for terms significantly above the market.”

The partial strikes include work stoppages and bans on carrying out overtime and some other duties. Members of the Offshore Alliance, a grouping of two key unions, said they plan to stop work completely for two weeks starting Sept. 14 if no agreement is reached.

Recommended for you

Tags

Latest Posts