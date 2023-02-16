Santos accused of dolphin death, cover up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia / E&P

Santos accused of dolphin death, cover up

The company claimed there was only a negligible impact on the environment. The response prompted the whistleblower to speak up.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
16/02/2023, 8:01 am Updated: 16/02/2023, 8:02 am
© Supplied by Senator Pocock whistA dolphin appearing to be dead floats in blue water
Santos has been accused of covering up a spill that led to the death of a dolphin, off the coast of Western Australia. Picture shows; A dolphin appears to be floating, dead, in the water. Karratha, Australia. Supplied by Senator Pocock whistleblower report Date; Unknown

Santos has been accused of creating an oil spill that led to the death of a dolphin, off the coast of Western Australia.

Greenpeace Australia Pacific said the allegations raised in Parliament today must be investigated.

Testimony from a whistleblower was released today. The report claims that the worker was employed by Santos in March 2022.

The testimony was tabled today by independent Senator David Pocock.

A tanker tore a subsea hose connecting to the Varanus Island Gas Plant. The company had not found the tear for more than six hours. During this time, 25,000 litres of condensate was lost into the ocean.

“Regardless of efforts to cease the spill, the mood on the island became sombre when learning that dead dolphins, including a pup, were found floating in the centre of the spill; in other areas, sea snakes writhed in agony,” the whistleblower said.

Cover up

Santos went on to cover up the incident, the allegation said. There was a “total disregard for the values they say they hold dear, values such as accountability and integrity”, the aggrieved worker said.

The company claimed there was only a negligible impact on the environment. The response prompted the whistleblower to speak up.

A senior campaigner at Greenpeace Australia Pacific, Richard George, said that if the allegations were true they were deeply worrying.

George expressed concern that Santos was more concerned with “covering its tracks than accepting accountability”, he said. “There must be a full investigation into these claims, to determine how tens of thousands of litres of Santos’s oil spilled into the oceans, whether any dolphins died as a result and if Santos tried to cover it up.”

George went on to say such companies cannot be trusted to operate in the oceans. He noted recent plans involving Woodside Energy around an “oil tower full of toxic chemicals” near the Ningaloo Reef.

