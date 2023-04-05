Sabah State farms in to offshore Petronas field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / E&P

Sabah State farms in to offshore Petronas field

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/04/2023, 7:53 am
A Petroliam Nasional Bhd. (Petronas) gas station stands in front of the Petronas Twin Towers (KLCC), background center, at night in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photographer: Goh Seng Chong/Bloomberg
Petronas Carigali has signed a farm-out agreement with Sabah State’s SMJ on the Samarang production-sharing contract (PSC).

Under the deal, SMJ will take a 50% stake in Samarang.

The Petronas unit’s CEO, Hasliza Othman, signed the deal with SMJ CEO Dionysia Aloysius Kibat. The deal requires regulatory approval and the meeting of some conditions.

Petronas Carigali will continue as operator of Samarang. The field is around 50 km offshore Sabah and is currently producing 36,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Gas from the project goes to supply customers in Kota Kinabalu and Labuan.

Petronas and Sabah’s government signed a commercial collaboration agreement in December 2021.

The two companies signed a heads of agreement (HoA) in February on the Samarang deal.

At the time, Petronas president and Group CEO Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik said the company shared Sabah’s “aspirations for mutual prosperity even as we both pursue sustainable development”.

Bringing SMJ “on board as our upstream business partner underscores Petronas’ efforts to build a more inclusive environment for the oil and gas industry in Sabah, both offshore and onshore.”

Petronas’ chemicals unit signed an agreement with the Sabah company earlier this year on the transfer of a 25% stake in Petronas Chemicals Fertiliser Sabah.

In February, SMJ also signed a back-in option – for up to 20% – in Block SB409 PSC.

