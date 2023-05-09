EnQuest signs up to gas plan with Petronas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / E&P

EnQuest signs up to gas plan with Petronas

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
09/05/2023, 7:44 am Updated: 09/05/2023, 11:58 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by DCTMediaEnQuest's Aberdeen offices
EnQuest's Aberdeen offices

EnQuest has agreed to provide gas to Petronas from the Seligi field, under a contract to run until the end of 2025.

EnQuest struck the deal on behalf of the PM8 Extension production-sharing contract (PSC) parties. The company predicted it would increase gas production by around 25 million cubic feet per day net – or 50 mmcf per day gross.

EnQuest aims to supply the additional volumes at least initially from associated gas. The PM8 Extension companies may opt to drill more gas-producing wells over time.

The company said the deal was in step with its strategy of “responsibly managing existing energy assets”. It aims to increase its exposure to gas and the deal will bring down its carbon intensity.

EnQuest CEO Amjad Bseisu welcomed the progress on the deal. It will enable “Enquest to supply gas through existing infrastructure”, the executive said, with the company “continuing to work with our valued partner Petronas on unlocking further potential supplies”.

The company launched a well workover campaign on the area in June 2022, adding three horizontal wells to its portfolio. Average production in Malaysia in 2022 was 6,458 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 5,028 boepd in 2021.

EnQuest has said it is considering more drilling in the country. The Petronas deal may see it realise this plan in a turn to gas.

