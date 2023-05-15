Marcos extends Malampaya contract with drilling commitments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia / E&P

Marcos extends Malampaya contract with drilling commitments

The SC 38 consortium must also provide a decommissioning plan and budget, covering wells and facilities. This must include timing and costs, within 30 days of the renewal agreement.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/05/2023, 2:55 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by President Bongbong MPresident Marcos and executives agree to extend the Malampaya contract
Philippines President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos has signed the renewal agreement for a key gas field, which had been due to expire in February 2024. Picture shows; Extending the Malampaya licence. Philippines . Supplied by President Bongbong Marcos Date; 15/05/2023

Philippines President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos has signed the renewal agreement for a key gas field, which had been due to expire in February 2024.

The Malampaya service contract (SC) 38 has been extended for another 15 years, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported today. It will now expire in February 2039.

Marcos said the agreement would provide “cheap and reliable energy for Filipinos”. The renewal will reduce oil imports, he said, and provide environmentally friendly energy.

President Marcos holding a model after extending the Malampaya agreement © Supplied by President Bongbong M
Picture shows; Extending the Malampaya licence. Philippines . Supplied by President Bongbong Marcos Date; 15/05/2023

The DoE agency said the agreement would allow production to continue from Malampaya “ensuring that the remaining gas reserves are further explored and utilised”.

Working wise

The SC 38 consortium agreed to carry out a minimum work programme, under the deal. The partners will provide geological and geophysical studies and drill at least two wells. This work programme will take place from 2024 to 2029.

The DoE said the work was intended to unlock the full potential of the existing gas field and also prospective areas nearby for incremental output. Adding more reserves at Malampaya will “boost the country’s quest for energy security”, the agency said.

“You have committed to a firm work programme, geared towards developing resources both in the existing and nearby gas fields to provide incremental production,” Marcos said.

The SC 38 consortium must also provide a decommissioning plan and budget, covering wells and facilities. This must include timing and costs, within 30 days of the renewal agreement.

Malampaya began producing 21 years ago. It is still considered to be crucial to power supplies at Luzon. It fuels three power plants, which provide around 40% of Luzon’s needs.

Udenna Group has a 45% stake in the Malampaya project, while PNOC Exploration Corp. has 10%. Shell had owned the remaining 45%, via Shell Philippines Exploration (SPEX) but sold this down in 2022 to Prime Infrastructure Capital.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts