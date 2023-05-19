Jadestone seals RBL for Akatara development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / E&P

Jadestone seals RBL for Akatara development

In April, the company reported work on Akatara was 28% complete. It is on track to reach first in the first half of 2024. Jadestone took final investment decision (FID) on the field in June 2022.
Ed Reed
19/05/2023
The Montara Venture FPSO at the Jadestone-operated Montara field offshore Australia

Jadestone Energy has signed a new reserves-based lending (RBL) facility with four banks for $200 million.

The company said it would use the debt to repay its $50mn interim facility, which will be fully drawn on May 22. In the longer term, Jadestone will use the new cash to fund its plans, particularly the Akatara gas project onshore Indonesia.

Jadestone CEO Paul Blakeley said the financing would help support its “strategy as a responsible operator in the Asia-Pacific region. The banks recognise that our strategy fits well within the energy transition and have worked closely with us to ensure we deliver on environmental and operating performance objectives.”

Akatara

Blakeley said the debt would help deliver “key growth objectives including infill drilling in Malaysia and executing the Akatara gas development project”.

“Production from Akatara will bring significant incremental debt capacity when integrated into the RBL facility, and the ramp-up of Akatara’s cash flow is also projected to drive a deleveraging of our balance sheet,” he continued.

“While we remain focused on operational performance and delivery of guidance from our producing portfolio, additional acquisitions of producing assets are also on our horizon, in an environment that is increasingly active, and the RBL may support this too.”

Jadestone did not name the four banks, but said they were reputable and international. The debt facility also has an uncommitted accordion of US$160 million.

Akatara is the constraint on the RBL, Jadestone noted. Once the field begins producing, the RBL will “increase significantly”.

The company expects to close the RBL facility soon.

The debt has a four-year tenor and has bi-annual redeterminations. It is priced at 450 basis points over SOFR, plus a credit spread.



Akatara will add 5,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day net to Jadestone once it reaches plateau. This year, capital expenditure should be $110-140 million, of which 70% will go on Akatara.

