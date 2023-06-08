Jadestone sets out reasons for financing amid Akatara focus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia / E&P

Jadestone sets out reasons for financing amid Akatara focus

“There is a short window of time when liquidity becomes a challenge,” the executive said, with this week’s fundraising to tide the company over.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
08/06/2023, 11:55 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Jadestone Energyoil spill Montara FPSO
The Montara Venture FPSO at the Jadestone-operated Montara field offshore Australia

estone Jadestone Energy has raised $85 million in financing in order to ensure the delivery of its projects on time, most notably Akatara.

Management aim to regain the progress lost as a result of the Montara stoppage. The company was forced to shut in production at Montara in mid-2022 because of a hole in a tank.

“We’re rebuilding the business and cash generation is starting to be restored at Montara,” Jadestone president and CEO Paul Blakeley told Energy Voice. The company has lifted a first cargo from the project.

“The company is in a tricky spot at the moment, but we have to retain and demonstrate a balance sheet for what looks like heavy capitally intensive activity.”

Jadestone raised $50mn through a placing and subscription, while Tyrus Capital has provided a $35mn loan. It has also offered existing shareholders the option to buy another $8.3mn of shares.

Jadestone completed the financing package on June 7, with the share price down 14%.

The accident at Montara “eroded all the capital resources the company had built up”, Blakeley said. Under Jadestone’s reserve-based loan (RBL) commitments, the company must make repayments before Akatara starts up. “There is a short window of time when liquidity becomes a challenge,” the executive said, with this week’s fundraising to tide the company over.

The reason we took the $85mn in “committed but undrawn debt is really a buffer, we don’t ever expect to draw it”, Blakeley said. The funding is for a worst-case scenario, he explained, of low oil prices and production stoppages.

The financing should provide Jadestone’s stakeholders with confidence that the company can carry out its strategy.

Spending

One option raised to help the company would be to reduce spending, but room for such cuts are limited. Jadestone is banking on its Akatara gas field for future growth and the work is taking up 70% of company spending this year.

Long-lead items such as compressors and generators have gone through factory acceptance and are in transit. “It’s on schedule. There’s 700 guys on site, we feel very good at Akatara.” Work at Akatara is being carried out on a fixed-price lump-sum basis, so cost risk is “very low”, Blakeley said. The company expects the project to start up in the first half of 2024.

Jadestone’s other big project this year is infill drilling at East Belumut, in Malaysia. “The rig arrives soon and the contracts are all let. If we cancelled that, we would see regret costs and without the upside.”

There are some small ways in which Jadestone can reorganise, and it is working on these, but scope is limited.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts