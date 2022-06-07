Pakistan asks Qatar for more LNG to help ease its fuel crunch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia / LNG

Pakistan asks Qatar for more LNG to help ease its fuel crunch

Pakistan is in discussions for increased deliveries of liquefied natural gas from Qatar, the latest effort by the South Asian nation to help ease a crippling fuel crunch.
By Bloomberg
07/06/2022, 7:02 am
At the dock: an LNG tanker loads up in Qatar, a major exporter

The government asked Qatar – its biggest LNG supplier – for several additional shipments every month starting as soon as this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Pakistan is requesting additional cargoes as part of its long-term contract, one of the people said.

Discussions are ongoing, and it isn’t clear if Qatar has the spare capacity to meet the request, said the people, who requested anonymity as the talks aren’t public. Qatar, one of the world’s top LNG exporters, is also being asked for more cargoes by European and Asian buyers amid a global supply shortage, and has repeatedly said it has little ability to boost deliveries in the short term.

Pakistan’s petroleum minister Musadik Malik did not respond to a request for a comment.

The global energy crunch is the latest problem for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration, which came into power in April after a period of political upheaval. The nation’s energy import costs doubled in the 10 months ended April, while an ongoing fuel shortage is triggering rolling blackouts across the country.

Boosting deliveries from Qatar would not only alleviate Pakistan’s fuel supply deficit, it would also help insulate the country from the volatile and expensive spot market. State-owned Pakistan LNG didn’t award a spot market purchase tender last week after two suppliers were disqualified, which could further exacerbate its fuel shortage.

Pakistan also aims to sign a new long-term liquefied natural gas purchase deal, and is considering an agreement with various countries.

