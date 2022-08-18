Russia’s Sakhalin-2 LNG plant asks buyers to pay Gazprombank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia / LNG

Russia’s Sakhalin-2 LNG plant asks buyers to pay Gazprombank

Russia has asked buyers from its Sakhalin-2 LNG plant to pay Gazprombank JSC, throwing customers including Japan and South Korea into a dilemma over sanctions that threaten shipments.
By Bloomberg
18/08/2022, 12:56 pm
© Supplied by ShutterstockWood Russia 2022
An LNG tanker docked at the Sakhalin 2 project in Russia

Sakhalin Energy LLC, the new operator, sent settlement instructions to customers for paying in US dollars to Gazprombank, according to documents seen by Bloomberg. Gazprom PJSC owns just over 50% of Sakhalin Energy, while Gazprombank is the lending arm of Russia’s gas exporter.

The step is the latest effort by Russia to consolidate control over its energy assets as President Vladimir Putin also limits flows into Russia’s biggest markets in Europe, in what is widely seen as the use of gas as a weapon.

The majority of LNG shipments from Sakhalin-2 go to Japan, which relies on the facility for stable energy supplies. South Korea and Taiwan are also importers from Sakhalin-2.

Payments were previously being made to non-Russian banks. The payments to Sakhalin would be made via the Bank of New York Mellon, acting as the correspondent bank in the US, according to the Aug. 16-dated paperwork. Using a US bank as an intermediary may avoid potential sanctions.

At least two LNG buyers are checking with their legal teams if they can make payments to Gazprombank without violating any sanctions, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Sakhalin Energy also provided an option to pay through the Moscow-based branch of Raiffeisenbank AO, but Gazprombank is preferred, said the people, who requested anonymity as the information isn’t public.

Sakhalin Energy, Gazprombank and Raiffeisenbank’s Russia branch didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Bank of New York Mellon also didn’t respond.

Moscow ordered the establishment of a new Russian operator for Sakhalin-2 in early August. The order followed a June 30 decree by Putin, which required transfer of the project operator from Bermuda to a new Russian entity, citing risks to the country’s interests and economic security.

Sakhalin last week asked customers to sign LNG purchase agreements with revisions to its name, address and lender bank, Bloomberg reported.

Russia earlier this year imposed new payments terms on European pipeline gas importers, which include opening an account in rubles and one in foreign currency with Gazprombank. The request initially divided European nations due to fears over breaching sanctions, but ultimately most gas importers found a way to comply with the demand.

